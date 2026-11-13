Stan Hall

Gas South District CEO Stan Hall will receive the Gwinnett Chamber’s highest award when it hosts its Annual Dinner early next year.

On Friday, the chamber announced the people who will be recognized at its 2027 Annual Dinner gala on Feb. 5. At the top of the list is Hall, who will receive the Citizen of the Year Award.

Hall is president and CEO of the Gwinnett Convention and Visitors Bureau. He was appointed CEO in September of 2021.

In addition to his responsibilities at Gas South District and Explore Gwinnett, Hall is chairman of the Board of Directors of The Gwinnett County Licensing and Revenue Board of Appeals and treasurer of the Board of Directors of the Sugarloaf Community Improvement District.

He is also a member of the Board of Directors for Gwinnett Public Schools Foundation, Gwinnett Medical Center Foundation, Piedmont Eastside Medical Hospital, Gwinnett Police Foundation and Mosaic Georgia.

In addition to Hall, other honorees who will be recognized during the Annual Dinner include Public Service Award winners Fred Dawkins (FCD Esquire), Kathryn Kieser (Primerica), Bin Liu (SimpleFLOORS), Michael Parks (Council for Quality Growth) and Dr. Al Taylor (Gwinnett County Public Schools).

Brenau University’s Beth Fleck will be honored as Ambassador of the Year, Ricoh is the James J. Maran International Award honoree and Georgia Wellness will be honored with the D. Scott Hudgens Humanitarium Award.

Gwinnett newsman Elliott Brack and developer Charles R. “Charlie” Brown will both be honored posthumously with the The R. Wayne Shackelford Legacy Award.

Individual registration for the 79th Annual Dinner opens Monday, Nov. 16, but sponsorships are now available at https://gwinnettchamber.org/annual-dinner/#sponsor?utm_medium=email&utm_source=ctct.