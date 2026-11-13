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Single-game tickets for Atlanta Braves 2027 regular season home games go on sale Nov. 13, at noon at Braves.com/tickets.

Braves Insiders will have early access with a presale beginning today at 11 a.m.

Fan-favorite activities will return for the 2027 season, including Friday Night Fireworks, Braves Block Parties in The Battery Atlanta before all Saturday home games, and Kids Run the Bases postgame on Sundays. Alumni Sundays will feature Braves legends signing autographs in The Battery Atlanta before every home game.

Special events and celebrations at Truist Park next season include the Braves Country 5K on June 5, Pride Night on June 23, Alumni Weekend on Aug. 20-21, HBCU Night on Aug. 25, and Los Bravos Night on Sept. 23. Visit Braves.com/promos for more details.

Adding even more value to the gameday experience, today, the Braves released a first look at select gate giveaways for the 2027 season. Highlights of the giveaways include a BravesVision Bobblehead, featuring play-by-play announcer Brandon Gaudin and analyst C.J. Nitkowski, commemorating their signature seventh-inning snack toss, on April 16; a concert-style t-shirt celebrating the 10th anniversary of Truist Park on April 3; and a Hawaiian Shirt featuring vintage-style baseball cards honoring every member of the Braves Hall of Fame to celebrate the start of Alumni Weekend on Aug. 20.