Sam Park By Anna Watkins

Gwinnett’s House delegation will include two leaders in the new Democratic majority when the Georgia General Assembly convenes in January.

State Rep. Sam Park, D-Lawrenceville, was elected by his fellow Democratic lawmakers on Thursday to serve the Majority Whip during the 2027-2028 legislative term. Meanwhile, another member of Gwinnett’s House Delegation, Rep. Billy Mitchell, D-Stone Mountain, will be the Democrats’ nominee for House Speaker Pro-Tempore. The speaker of the House and the House Speaker Pro-Tempore are nominated by the majority caucus and then elected by the House on the first day of the 2027 legislative session.

Rep. Carolyn Hugley, D-Columbus, is the Democrats nominee for Speaker of the House. Hugley, who has been the House Minority Leader for the last two years, is expected to be elected speaker and will be the first Black woman to hold the post.

“Putting the needs of Georgia’s citizens at the center of our campaigns is how we all got here today,” Hugley said in a statement announcing the House Democratic Caucus leadership election results. “Today marks the opportunity the people of Georgia have given us to lead Georgia’s House of Representatives and deliver for them, and that’s exactly what we we’ll do.”

The Democrats will narrowly hold the majority in the House in January for the first time in 20 years. The party, which will also hold the governor’s mansion for the first time since 2002 as well as several other state offices, is expected to hold at least a one-seat majority in January, although three races remain up in the air.

One legislative race that still hangs in the balance is the House District 103 race in Gwinnett and Hall counties.

Democrat Chris Luchey holds a small 35-vote lead over state Rep. Soo Hong, R-Lawrenceville. Luchey got 50.07% of the votes cast, well within the half-a-percent margin that allows Hong to request a recount once results are certified by Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger.

Raffensperger has until Nov. 20 to certify the state’s elections results.

Meanwhile, Republicans will retain control of the state Senate, where they hold a two-seat majority. There will be some limit on the GOP’s power in the Senate, however, because incoming Lt. Gov. Josh McLaurin is a Democrat.

The lieutenant governor can exercise control over which bills reach the Senate floor.