Eric Marlowe

Rain is generally good for growing crops. Yes, we can get too much all at once and it be problematic. But even then, excessive rain hastens the breakdown and decay of crop debris and residue which deprives some important pathogens such as Rhizoctonia of an overwintering food source.

My garden currently is in that awkward haircut stage. I need to go ahead and prep for winter and the coming spring, but stuff is still growing. I’ve still got a mix of residual crops enjoying the slow transition out of summer and a thick growth of volunteer corn.

These “volunteers”, especially corn and peanuts, can serve as a “green bridge” carrying pathogens and nematodes from one season forward to the next. We don’t have any in Gwinnet, but living cotton stalks are notorious for carrying nematodes into the next growing season.

The point is that anything left-over or being carried forward from 2026 in terms of crop debris, volunteers, living root systems, etc., is not helpful for disease and pest mitigation in 2027. None of these things are the “end of the world” for disease management in the coming year, but they are not helpful either. Plentiful rains and hard freezes to kill volunteers are a farmer’s friends this winter. We should at least get the precipitation.

You’ve probably already heard about the naturally occurring phenomenon known as El Niño. The official title for this thing is El Niño Southern Oscillation or (ENSO). It influences climate conditions all over the world, but no less here in the United States. You’ve probably also heard talk about it being a particularly strong one. Some predict the “strongest El Niño on record.”

One respected Extension Specialist reminded us recently that a very strong El Niño doesn’t mean impacts will be more extreme, but that its associated conditions will be more likely. This is an important distinction to remember. And just what are the effects we will see an increased likelihood of? Well, in the northern part of the country we can expect warmer, dryer conditions.

Which will mean more overwintering of weed and insect pests. There may also be an impact on fruit trees that require a certain amount of “chill hours” in order to set a desirable crop of fruit.

In the south we can expect overcast conditions that are extra wet. This will very likely lead to an increase in fungal diseases on lawns and in gardens. It may also slow the development of certain fruits. A wet spring can delay that reliable planting window, so monitor your nearest UGA weather station for soil temperatures and watch your local weather report for late frosts.

You may also find that your turfgrass takes that much longer to green up in the spring. Keeping to your usual regiment of lawn care activities as informed by the various UGA lawn care calendars is key. “Don’t skip leg day”, as the saying goes.

Irrigate appropriately in response to what you’re getting or not getting from the rain. Mow at the right height and frequency to minimize additional stress on the lawn. Take a soil test and apply fertilizer according to the results provided by the lab. And generally have it in your mind that the whole Southeast United States may experience a winter that is on the wetter side.

If you’ve been managing your lawn, vegetable garden, or ornamentals for a while, keep paying attention to how they respond to the variety of weather that Georgia gives us each year. If you are on a new property or haven’t paid attention in the past, start doing so now to get a baseline. Know your property and you can manage it better.