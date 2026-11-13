Georgia Southern Eagles (1-2) at UCF Knights (3-0)

Orlando, Florida; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

LINE: Knights -22.5; over/under is 163.5

BOTTOM LINE: UCF faces Georgia Southern after Carmelo Pacheco scored 24 points in UCF's 76-69 win against the South Alabama Jaguars.

UCF finished 21-12 overall last season while going 13-5 at home. The Knights averaged 13.6 points off of turnovers, 14.3 second-chance points and 22.3 bench points last season.

Georgia Southern went 14-10 in Sun Belt play and 6-8 on the road a season ago. The Eagles averaged 80.9 points per game last season, 31.1 in the paint, 16.5 off of turnovers and 9.8 on fast breaks.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.