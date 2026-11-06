undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
2026-27 Gwinnett Daily Post Super Six Boys Basketball
By From Staff Reports,9 days ago
Name: Baer Bailey
School: Greater Atlanta Christian
Class: Junior
Height: 6-foot-9
Place of birth: Atlanta
College choice: Undecided
Best Gwinnett basketball player not on my team: Austin Leonard
Funniest teammate: Myles Bagwell
Favorite gym: My favorite gyms are The Forum at Greater Atlanta Christian School and Saint Philip AME Church. Both places mean a lot to me and have helped shape my love for the game of basketball in different ways.
Favorite basketball shoe: Adizero Selects or Harden Vol. 10
Favorite pro athlete: Carter Bryant
Favorite teacher: My favorite teachers are Ms. Mirella Sinclair, my first-grade teacher, and Ms. Soomy Sim, who taught me in middle school. Picking just one is impossible. They both made a lasting impact on me.
Dream job: NBA player
Noteworthy:
• All-state, all-county selection last season
• Averaged 16 points, 8.6 rebounds, 1.8 blocks, 1.6 steals
Coach Scepter Brownlee’s take: “Baer Bailey enters his junior season coming off an outstanding sophomore campaign, averaging 17 points and 9 rebounds while earning first-team all-region and GBCA all-state honors. A walking double-double, Baer possesses a versatile offensive skill set that allows him to score at all three levels. His tireless work ethic and coachability make him an absolute joy to coach. I'm excited to watch his game continue to blossom and his recruiting stock continue to rise. His best basketball is still ahead of him.”
Name: Tyler Barnes
School: Peachtree Ridge
Class: Senior
Height: 5-foot-11
Place of birth: Georgia
College choice: Clark Atlanta University
Best Gwinnett basketball player not on my team: Brandon Pemberton
Funniest teammate: Christian Verella
Favorite gym: LakePoint
Favorite basketball shoe: Lucky Charm or Confetti Kyrie 4s
Favorite pro athlete: Kyrie Irving
Favorite teacher: Ms. Donnelly
Dream job: NBA
Noteworthy:
• All-county, all-region selection last season
• Averaged 16.2 points, 4 assists, 2 steals
Coach Jordan Griffin’s take: “Tyler has an unbelievable spirit. He has been a huge part of the upward climb of our program. What makes him special is his ability to always want to get better and be coached. He enjoys being challenged and always seems to raise his level to meet the demands and standards. He is a flashy player that has taken Peachtree Ridge and Gwinnett County basketball to new heights. He has been a joy to coach, and I am excited to get to sit back and enjoy the show he is about to put on this season and going forward.”
Name: Marcus Curry Jr.
School: Grayson
Class: Senior
Height: 6-foot-6
College choice: George Mason University
Best Gwinnett basketball player not on my team: Tyler Barnes
Funniest teammate: Isaiah Robinson
Favorite gym: Riverview Park
Favorite basketball shoe: Kobe 3 Proto
Favorite pro athlete: Michael Jordan
Favorite teacher: Mrs. Johnson
Dream job: Luxury travel critic
Noteworthy:
• Daily Post and Region 4-AAAAAA Player of the Year, as well an all-state selection, last season
• Averaged 17.3 points, 5.7 rebounds, 3.1 assists, 2.4 steals, 1.3 blocks
Coach Geoffrey Pierce’s take: “M.J. Curry embodies everything that a coach or basketball program wants from their athletes — elite work ethic, great teammate and a leader. He's super competitive and his main goals are always team oriented. All he cares about is winning games and championships. We have never had any issues with him off the court, and he has never done anything to embarrass our school or program. One of the best defenders that I have ever coached, and one of the few high level basketball players that still takes charges on defense. He's done a phenomenal job representing our program both on and off of the court, and I'm proud to be a part of his journey.”
Name: Cameron Knight
School: Brookwood
Class: Senior
Height: 6-foot-3
Place of birth: Jamaica
College choice: Undecided
Best Gwinnett basketball player not on my team: Parkview’s Brandon Pemberton
Funniest teammate: Daniel Wedderburn
Favorite gym: Frost Bank Center
Favorite basketball shoe: Kobes
Favorite pro athlete: Stephon Castle
Favorite teacher: Coach Conway
Dream job: Pro athlete/entrepreneur
Noteworthy:
• All-county, all-region selection last season
• Averaged 17 points, 4.2 rebounds, 3 assists, 1.6 steals
Coach Cory Cason’s take: “Cam has been an outstanding athlete to work with since he got to Brookwood as a sophomore. He has worked extremely hard to change his body and improve his skills on the court. His growth from his sophomore to junior year was one of the better statistical improvements I have seen since being in the county for 15 years. He has taken on a greater leadership role as he enters his senior season, and we look forward to him, along with our other seniors, leading us to a successful season.”
Name: Brandon Pemberton
School: Parkview
Class: Senior
Height: 6-foot-6
Place of birth: Snellville
College choice: Kennesaw State
Funniest teammate: Justis Wright
Favorite gym: Parkview aux gym
Favorite pro athlete: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
Favorite teacher: Coach Howard
Dream job: To play in the NBA
Noteworthy:
• All-state, all-county, Region 7-AAAAAA Player of the Year last season
• Averaged 20.4 points, 6.1 rebounds, 4.9 assists, 2.1 steals
Coach Demetrius Howard’s take: “Brandon is respectable young man on and off the court. He is very focused on his goals and what he wants to accomplish in life. I feel he will be successful in whatever he does in life because of his competitive spirit and drive to achieve success.”
Name: Carmelo Williams
School: Buford
Class: Senior
Height: 6-foot-3
Place of birth: Buford
College choice: Not committed
Best Gwinnett basketball player not on my team: Tristan Alusma
Funniest teammate: Seven Rashad
Favorite gym: Buford’s arena
Favorite basketball shoe: Nike Gt Cut 3
Favorite pro athlete: Lebron James
Favorite teacher: Mr. Tyson
Dream job: NBA player
Noteworthy:
• All-state, all-county selection last season
• Averaged 21.5 points, 7 rebounds, 2.5 steals, 2 assists
Coach Wes Parker’s take: “Carmelo has been a part of the Buford varsity program all four years of high school. He has been a major contributor since his sophomore year. Carmelo is extremely coachable and wants to get better. He does so many things really well for us. He guards, he rebounds out of his area, he has a good motor, makes plays in transition. When he is at his best, he is a really good passer and so teammates love playing with him. I feel very lucky to get to coach Carmelo and we are very proud of how he has represented the Buford community and our basketball program. I'm looking forward to watching him lead this group his senior year.”