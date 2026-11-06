2026-27 Gwinnett Daily Post Super Six Boys Basketball

Baer Bailey By ©2026 Dale Zanine

Name: Baer Bailey

School: Greater Atlanta Christian

Class: Junior

Height: 6-foot-9

Place of birth: Atlanta

College choice: Undecided

Best Gwinnett basketball player not on my team: Austin Leonard

Funniest teammate: Myles Bagwell

Favorite gym: My favorite gyms are The Forum at Greater Atlanta Christian School and Saint Philip AME Church. Both places mean a lot to me and have helped shape my love for the game of basketball in different ways.

Favorite basketball shoe: Adizero Selects or Harden Vol. 10

Favorite pro athlete: Carter Bryant

Favorite teacher: My favorite teachers are Ms. Mirella Sinclair, my first-grade teacher, and Ms. Soomy Sim, who taught me in middle school. Picking just one is impossible. They both made a lasting impact on me.

Dream job: NBA player

Noteworthy:

• All-state, all-county selection last season

• Averaged 16 points, 8.6 rebounds, 1.8 blocks, 1.6 steals

Coach Scepter Brownlee’s take: “Baer Bailey enters his junior season coming off an outstanding sophomore campaign, averaging 17 points and 9 rebounds while earning first-team all-region and GBCA all-state honors. A walking double-double, Baer possesses a versatile offensive skill set that allows him to score at all three levels. His tireless work ethic and coachability make him an absolute joy to coach. I'm excited to watch his game continue to blossom and his recruiting stock continue to rise. His best basketball is still ahead of him.”

Name: Tyler Barnes

School: Peachtree Ridge

Class: Senior

Height: 5-foot-11

Place of birth: Georgia

College choice: Clark Atlanta University

Best Gwinnett basketball player not on my team: Brandon Pemberton

Funniest teammate: Christian Verella

Favorite gym: LakePoint

Favorite basketball shoe: Lucky Charm or Confetti Kyrie 4s

Favorite pro athlete: Kyrie Irving

Favorite teacher: Ms. Donnelly

Dream job: NBA

Noteworthy:

• All-county, all-region selection last season

• Averaged 16.2 points, 4 assists, 2 steals

Coach Jordan Griffin’s take: “Tyler has an unbelievable spirit. He has been a huge part of the upward climb of our program. What makes him special is his ability to always want to get better and be coached. He enjoys being challenged and always seems to raise his level to meet the demands and standards. He is a flashy player that has taken Peachtree Ridge and Gwinnett County basketball to new heights. He has been a joy to coach, and I am excited to get to sit back and enjoy the show he is about to put on this season and going forward.”

Name: Marcus Curry Jr.

School: Grayson

Class: Senior

Height: 6-foot-6

College choice: George Mason University

Best Gwinnett basketball player not on my team: Tyler Barnes

Funniest teammate: Isaiah Robinson

Favorite gym: Riverview Park

Favorite basketball shoe: Kobe 3 Proto

Favorite pro athlete: Michael Jordan

Favorite teacher: Mrs. Johnson

Dream job: Luxury travel critic

Noteworthy:

• Daily Post and Region 4-AAAAAA Player of the Year, as well an all-state selection, last season

• Averaged 17.3 points, 5.7 rebounds, 3.1 assists, 2.4 steals, 1.3 blocks

Coach Geoffrey Pierce’s take: “M.J. Curry embodies everything that a coach or basketball program wants from their athletes — elite work ethic, great teammate and a leader. He's super competitive and his main goals are always team oriented. All he cares about is winning games and championships. We have never had any issues with him off the court, and he has never done anything to embarrass our school or program. One of the best defenders that I have ever coached, and one of the few high level basketball players that still takes charges on defense. He's done a phenomenal job representing our program both on and off of the court, and I'm proud to be a part of his journey.”

Name: Cameron Knight

School: Brookwood

Class: Senior

Height: 6-foot-3

Place of birth: Jamaica

College choice: Undecided

Best Gwinnett basketball player not on my team: Parkview’s Brandon Pemberton

Funniest teammate: Daniel Wedderburn

Favorite gym: Frost Bank Center

Favorite basketball shoe: Kobes

Favorite pro athlete: Stephon Castle

Favorite teacher: Coach Conway

Dream job: Pro athlete/entrepreneur

Noteworthy:

• All-county, all-region selection last season

• Averaged 17 points, 4.2 rebounds, 3 assists, 1.6 steals

Coach Cory Cason’s take: “Cam has been an outstanding athlete to work with since he got to Brookwood as a sophomore. He has worked extremely hard to change his body and improve his skills on the court. His growth from his sophomore to junior year was one of the better statistical improvements I have seen since being in the county for 15 years. He has taken on a greater leadership role as he enters his senior season, and we look forward to him, along with our other seniors, leading us to a successful season.”

Name: Brandon Pemberton

School: Parkview

Class: Senior

Height: 6-foot-6

Place of birth: Snellville

College choice: Kennesaw State

Funniest teammate: Justis Wright

Favorite gym: Parkview aux gym

Favorite pro athlete: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

Favorite teacher: Coach Howard

Dream job: To play in the NBA

Noteworthy:

• All-state, all-county, Region 7-AAAAAA Player of the Year last season

• Averaged 20.4 points, 6.1 rebounds, 4.9 assists, 2.1 steals

Coach Demetrius Howard’s take: “Brandon is respectable young man on and off the court. He is very focused on his goals and what he wants to accomplish in life. I feel he will be successful in whatever he does in life because of his competitive spirit and drive to achieve success.”

Name: Carmelo Williams

School: Buford

Class: Senior

Height: 6-foot-3

Place of birth: Buford

College choice: Not committed

Best Gwinnett basketball player not on my team: Tristan Alusma

Funniest teammate: Seven Rashad

Favorite gym: Buford’s arena

Favorite basketball shoe: Nike Gt Cut 3

Favorite pro athlete: Lebron James

Favorite teacher: Mr. Tyson

Dream job: NBA player

Noteworthy:

• All-state, all-county selection last season

• Averaged 21.5 points, 7 rebounds, 2.5 steals, 2 assists

Coach Wes Parker’s take: “Carmelo has been a part of the Buford varsity program all four years of high school. He has been a major contributor since his sophomore year. Carmelo is extremely coachable and wants to get better. He does so many things really well for us. He guards, he rebounds out of his area, he has a good motor, makes plays in transition. When he is at his best, he is a really good passer and so teammates love playing with him. I feel very lucky to get to coach Carmelo and we are very proud of how he has represented the Buford community and our basketball program. I'm looking forward to watching him lead this group his senior year.”