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2026-27 Gwinnett Daily Post Super Six Girls Basketball
By From Staff Reports,9 days ago
Name: Michelle Ezumah
School: Lanier
Class: Senior
Height: 6-foot
Place of birth: Atlanta
College choices: USC, South Carolina, Alabama, Auburn
Funniest teammate: Aaliyah Gillespie
Favorite gym: Lanier High School
Favorite basketball shoe: KD 15 Aunt Pearl
Favorite pro athlete: A’ja Wilson
Favorite teacher: Elizabeth Cardy
Dream job: Orthodontist
Noteworthy:
• All-state, all-county selection last season
• Averaged 16.7 points, 10.3 rebounds, 2.6 blocks
Coach Jose Cardy’s take: “Michelle is a natural-born leader whose commanding presence is felt both on and off the court. A dedicated student-athlete, she takes pride in her academics, maintaining an impressive 3.25 GPA. With her exceptional size, athleticism and mobility, Michelle is a dominant force on the court and a consistent double-double threat. Her versatility allows her to impact every aspect of the game, filling the stat sheet with points, rebounds, assists and blocks. Beyond her athletic abilities, Michelle is extremely coachable, hard-working and committed to giving 110% every time she steps on the floor, whether in practice or during competition. What truly sets Michelle apart is her dedication to excellence in all areas of her life. She brings the same determination, discipline and work ethic to the classroom that she displays on the basketball court, making her a well-rounded student-athlete and an invaluable asset to any team.”
Name: E’miah Fields
School: Buford
Class: Senior
Height: 5-foot-8
Place of birth: Illinois
College choice: Kennesaw State
Best Gwinnett basketball player not on my team: Saniya Sharper
Funniest teammate: Taliyah Weaver
Favorite gym: Buford Arena
Favorite basketball shoe: GT Cut 2s
Favorite pro athlete: Kelsey Mitchell
Favorite teacher: Mrs. Bogans
Dream job: Crime scene investigator
Noteworthy:
• All-state, all-county selection last season
• Passed 1,000 career points as a junior
Coach Gene Durden’s take: “E’miah is a coach’s dream player. She is always at the same emotional level and consistency is what makes her stand out. As a coach, you always know E’miah will show up and fill the stat sheet in so many different ways. She is a great scorer, but she can also rebound, defend and assist other teammates in so many ways. She is like a swiss army knife in that her game has so much versatility. I could go on about her basketball skills, but E’miah is such a wonderful young lady who is loved by her teammates both on and off the court. She is a shining example of what we look for as a player in our program. We are so thankful for her to wear the Kelly and Gold of Buford High School.”
Name: Peyton Frazier
School: Greater Atlanta Christian
Class: Sophomore
Height: 6-foot-2
Place of birth: Atlanta
College choices: Somewhere with great education, community and high level basketball
Best Gwinnett basketball player not on my team: Of all time, Maya Moore
Funniest teammate: Kayden David
Favorite gym: GAC’s Long Forum
Favorite basketball shoe: 3ssb AE 2s
Favorite pro athlete: Angel Reese
Favorite teacher: Mrs. Lawrence
Dream job: WNBA player/engineer
Noteworthy:
• Helped the Spartans to the Final Four last season
• Averaged 9.9 points and 8.8 rebounds as a freshman
Coach Jes Guarneri’s take: “Peyton is a phenomenal basketball player, but what makes her truly special is the person she is beyond the court. She is incredibly hard-working, dedicated and committed to developing her skills the right way. Whether she's in the classroom, on the basketball court, or doing anything else, Peyton gives her best and carries herself with tremendous character. She is just an unbelievable all-around kid, and I couldn't be more excited about her future. I am truly honored to have the opportunity to coach her for the next three years, and I cannot wait to watch her continue to grow, develop and accomplish amazing things both on and off the court.”
Name: Taylor Liberal
School: Grayson
Class: Junior
Height: 5-foot-9
Place of birth: Atlanta
College choice: Duke
Best Gwinnett basketball player not on my team: Tobi Owolabi
Funniest teammate: London Backman-Grier
Favorite gym: Brookwood
Favorite basketball shoe: Kobe
Favorite pro athlete: Kawhi Leonard
Favorite teacher: Coach Harris
Dream job: Physical therapist
Noteworthy:
• All-county, all-state selection last season at Brookwood
• Averaged 15.4 points, 5.7 rebounds
Coach Courtney Harris’ take: “Taylor has superior athletic ability. She is a scorer by nature and can hang in the air. She is able to shoot and get downhill. She is a great defender and an even better teammate. She is consistently willing to do what is needed to make her team better.”
Name: Tobi Owolabi
School: Norcross
Class: Senior
Height: 5-foot-6
Place of birth: Georgia
College choice: Stetson
Best Gwinnett basketball player not on my team: Taylor Liberal
Funniest teammate: Gabby Thomas
Favorite gym: The House of Blue
Favorite basketball shoe: Kobes
Favorite pro athlete: Stephen Curry
Favorite teacher: Coach Clanton
Dream job: WNBA player, real estate agent
Noteworthy:
• All-state, all-county selection last season
• Topped 1,000 career points as a junior
Coach Ashley Clanton’s take: “Tobi is a talented, shifty point guard who has really grown as a playmaker and a floor general. While she continues to be a prolific scorer, her passing ability has developed into one of her biggest strengths. She's a hard worker with a fun personality and great energy that makes her a joy to coach.”
Name: Saniya Sharper
School: Archer
Class: Senior
Height: 5-foot-10
Place of birth: Atlanta, Northside Hospital
College choice: University of West Georgia
Funniest teammate: Mariah Brown or Symeon Summerville
Favorite gym: Our main gym
Favorite basketball shoe: Ja Morants or JuJus
Favorite pro athlete: Steph Curry
Favorite teacher: Coach Harris
Dream job: Pro athlete
Noteworthy:
• Al-state, all-county selection last season
• Averaged 16.6 points, 6 rebounds, 3 assists
Coach Lamar Harris’ take: “Saniya Sharper is a rare combination of an elite student-athlete and a high-character young woman. Coupled with her outstanding 4.0 GPA and strong basketball IQ, she possesses all the qualities needed to succeed at the next level and in life. She is an impact basketball player whose presence is felt on both ends of the court. An exceptional shooter, Saniya can score from beyond the arc while also creating her own shot off the bounce. Her length, athleticism and versatility allow her to effectively defend every position on the floor.”