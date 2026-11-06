2026-27 Gwinnett Daily Post Super Six Girls Basketball

Michelle Ezumah By Jordan Godfree

Name: Michelle Ezumah

School: Lanier

Class: Senior

Height: 6-foot

Place of birth: Atlanta

College choices: USC, South Carolina, Alabama, Auburn

Funniest teammate: Aaliyah Gillespie

Favorite gym: Lanier High School

Favorite basketball shoe: KD 15 Aunt Pearl

Favorite pro athlete: A’ja Wilson

Favorite teacher: Elizabeth Cardy

Dream job: Orthodontist

Noteworthy:

• All-state, all-county selection last season

• Averaged 16.7 points, 10.3 rebounds, 2.6 blocks

Coach Jose Cardy’s take: “Michelle is a natural-born leader whose commanding presence is felt both on and off the court. A dedicated student-athlete, she takes pride in her academics, maintaining an impressive 3.25 GPA. With her exceptional size, athleticism and mobility, Michelle is a dominant force on the court and a consistent double-double threat. Her versatility allows her to impact every aspect of the game, filling the stat sheet with points, rebounds, assists and blocks. Beyond her athletic abilities, Michelle is extremely coachable, hard-working and committed to giving 110% every time she steps on the floor, whether in practice or during competition. What truly sets Michelle apart is her dedication to excellence in all areas of her life. She brings the same determination, discipline and work ethic to the classroom that she displays on the basketball court, making her a well-rounded student-athlete and an invaluable asset to any team.”

Name: E’miah Fields

School: Buford

Class: Senior

Height: 5-foot-8

Place of birth: Illinois

College choice: Kennesaw State

Best Gwinnett basketball player not on my team: Saniya Sharper

Funniest teammate: Taliyah Weaver

Favorite gym: Buford Arena

Favorite basketball shoe: GT Cut 2s

Favorite pro athlete: Kelsey Mitchell

Favorite teacher: Mrs. Bogans

Dream job: Crime scene investigator

Noteworthy:

• All-state, all-county selection last season

• Passed 1,000 career points as a junior

Coach Gene Durden’s take: “E’miah is a coach’s dream player. She is always at the same emotional level and consistency is what makes her stand out. As a coach, you always know E’miah will show up and fill the stat sheet in so many different ways. She is a great scorer, but she can also rebound, defend and assist other teammates in so many ways. She is like a swiss army knife in that her game has so much versatility. I could go on about her basketball skills, but E’miah is such a wonderful young lady who is loved by her teammates both on and off the court. She is a shining example of what we look for as a player in our program. We are so thankful for her to wear the Kelly and Gold of Buford High School.”

Name: Peyton Frazier

School: Greater Atlanta Christian

Class: Sophomore

Height: 6-foot-2

Place of birth: Atlanta

College choices: Somewhere with great education, community and high level basketball

Best Gwinnett basketball player not on my team: Of all time, Maya Moore

Funniest teammate: Kayden David

Favorite gym: GAC’s Long Forum

Favorite basketball shoe: 3ssb AE 2s

Favorite pro athlete: Angel Reese

Favorite teacher: Mrs. Lawrence

Dream job: WNBA player/engineer

Noteworthy:

• Helped the Spartans to the Final Four last season

• Averaged 9.9 points and 8.8 rebounds as a freshman

Coach Jes Guarneri’s take: “Peyton is a phenomenal basketball player, but what makes her truly special is the person she is beyond the court. She is incredibly hard-working, dedicated and committed to developing her skills the right way. Whether she's in the classroom, on the basketball court, or doing anything else, Peyton gives her best and carries herself with tremendous character. She is just an unbelievable all-around kid, and I couldn't be more excited about her future. I am truly honored to have the opportunity to coach her for the next three years, and I cannot wait to watch her continue to grow, develop and accomplish amazing things both on and off the court.”

Name: Taylor Liberal

School: Grayson

Class: Junior

Height: 5-foot-9

Place of birth: Atlanta

College choice: Duke

Best Gwinnett basketball player not on my team: Tobi Owolabi

Funniest teammate: London Backman-Grier

Favorite gym: Brookwood

Favorite basketball shoe: Kobe

Favorite pro athlete: Kawhi Leonard

Favorite teacher: Coach Harris

Dream job: Physical therapist

Noteworthy:

• All-county, all-state selection last season at Brookwood

• Averaged 15.4 points, 5.7 rebounds

Coach Courtney Harris’ take: “Taylor has superior athletic ability. She is a scorer by nature and can hang in the air. She is able to shoot and get downhill. She is a great defender and an even better teammate. She is consistently willing to do what is needed to make her team better.”

Name: Tobi Owolabi

School: Norcross

Class: Senior

Height: 5-foot-6

Place of birth: Georgia

College choice: Stetson

Best Gwinnett basketball player not on my team: Taylor Liberal

Funniest teammate: Gabby Thomas

Favorite gym: The House of Blue

Favorite basketball shoe: Kobes

Favorite pro athlete: Stephen Curry

Favorite teacher: Coach Clanton

Dream job: WNBA player, real estate agent

Noteworthy:

• All-state, all-county selection last season

• Topped 1,000 career points as a junior

Coach Ashley Clanton’s take: “Tobi is a talented, shifty point guard who has really grown as a playmaker and a floor general. While she continues to be a prolific scorer, her passing ability has developed into one of her biggest strengths. She's a hard worker with a fun personality and great energy that makes her a joy to coach.”

Name: Saniya Sharper

School: Archer

Class: Senior

Height: 5-foot-10

Place of birth: Atlanta, Northside Hospital

College choice: University of West Georgia

Funniest teammate: Mariah Brown or Symeon Summerville

Favorite gym: Our main gym

Favorite basketball shoe: Ja Morants or JuJus

Favorite pro athlete: Steph Curry

Favorite teacher: Coach Harris

Dream job: Pro athlete

Noteworthy:

• Al-state, all-county selection last season

• Averaged 16.6 points, 6 rebounds, 3 assists

Coach Lamar Harris’ take: “Saniya Sharper is a rare combination of an elite student-athlete and a high-character young woman. Coupled with her outstanding 4.0 GPA and strong basketball IQ, she possesses all the qualities needed to succeed at the next level and in life. She is an impact basketball player whose presence is felt on both ends of the court. An exceptional shooter, Saniya can score from beyond the arc while also creating her own shot off the bounce. Her length, athleticism and versatility allow her to effectively defend every position on the floor.”