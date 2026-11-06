FLAG FOOTBALL ROUNDUP: Buford, Hebron Christian sweep to wins

Scenes from Buford flag football vs. North Forsyth at Buford High School on October 28th,2026. (Photo: David McGregor)

LAWRENCEVILLE — Buford’s girls flag football team extended its winning streak to four games with a sweep of Central Gwinnett and Mill Creek on Tuesday.

The Wolves (9-7) beat Central Gwinnett 35-0 and defeated Mill Creek 25-6 in their first two Division 5 Area 8 games of the season.

In the win over Central, Mia Bouton completed 13 of 18 passes for 134 yards and three touchdowns, and rushed four times for 32 yards. Jocelyn Jones had two catches for 49 yards, both for TDs, and Crestina Falohun caught a 20-yard TD pass.

The Wolves were led defensively by Keiko Teague’s five flag pulls and two interceptions, one for a TD. Alyssa McLeod and Elizabeth King had three flag pulls each, and Jones had an interception.

Jones went 14-for-24 passing for 148 yards and three TDs in Buford’s win over Mill Creek, in addition to catching two passes for 47 yards. Bouton had an 11-yard TD run, while Teague (five catches, 46 yards, TD) and Adalyne Perlotte (three catches, 40 yards) also stood out in the passing game.

Teague had three flag pulls and a sack in that victory, and Jones intercepted two passes.

FLAG FOOTBALL

Hebron wins twice

STONE MOUNTAIN — Hebron Christian won twice by shutout on Thursday, improving to 11-4 overall and 3-0 in Division 2 Area 5.

The Lions defeated Salem 13-0 and topped Stone Mountain 28-0.