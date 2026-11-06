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Charlotte 77, Georgia State 67
By Sportradar,8 days ago
GEORGIA STATE (0-2)
Fredson-Cole 9-13 0-2 21, J.Jackson 3-10 0-0 9, Jones 3-3 6-7 13, Meyer 3-15 4-7 11, Thomas 5-12 3-5 13, Nicholson 0-1 0-2 0. Totals 23-54 13-23 67.
CHARLOTTE (2-0)
Grant 3-6 1-3 7, Walz 3-5 0-0 7, Finister 2-6 4-6 8, Tillery 8-17 6-6 24, Rodriguez-Stegemeijer 2-6 0-0 5, Allen 5-5 3-3 13, Oguche 3-7 1-1 9, McKinley 1-2 0-2 2, Fort 1-1 0-0 2, Conyers 0-0 0-0 0, Harris 0-0 0-0 0, Barnes 0-1 0-0 0, Marshall 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 28-57 15-21 77.
Halftime_Charlotte 35-33. 3-Point Goals_Georgia State 8-21 (Fredson-Cole 3-4, J.Jackson 3-9, Jones 1-1, Meyer 1-3, Thomas 0-4), Charlotte 6-18 (Oguche 2-4, Tillery 2-6, Walz 1-2, Rodriguez-Stegemeijer 1-5, Grant 0-1). Rebounds_Georgia State 27 (Fredson-Cole 8), Charlotte 31 (Grant 7). Assists_Georgia State 7 (Meyer, Thomas 3), Charlotte 13 (Finister, Tillery, Allen 3). Total Fouls_Georgia State 18, Charlotte 17. A_3,704 (9,105).