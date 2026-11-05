Buford football one win away from 10-0 regular season, region domination

Scenes from Buford vs. Mill Creek football at Jason Lane Stadium on October 23rd, 2026. (Photo: David McGregor)

An 80-yard touchdown pass from Dacula quarterback R.J. Perry to Mohamed Toure — in the first quarter of an Oct. 9 football game — stands alone.

While it came in an eventual 48-7 loss, the Falcons scored the only points Buford has allowed this season in a dominant run through Region 8-AAAAAAA.

Buford has outscored its opposition 256-7 in five region wins ahead of Friday’s regular-season finale against Central Gwinnett. The reigning state champions haven’t been tested since a 23-13 win at Grayson as they wait their state playoff seeding from the Georgia High School Association’s PSR power rankings, which currently has them at No. 8, a spot behind three-loss Colquitt County.

After leading Mill Creek just 14-0 at halftime two weeks ago, Buford got off to a much quicker start last week in a 67-0 win over Discovery. D.J. Hunter completed 5 of 8 passes for 116 yards and three touchdowns, and Brandon Gwinn completed 3 of 5 passes for 65 yards and two TDs on a night when plenty of Wolves played.

Braylon Williams, Ian Chafin, Seven Rashad, Colin Oates and Tre Diggs had a TD catch each, and A.J. Granville added a TD run.

Buford’s defense was sparked by D.J. Ford (four tackles, interception, pass breakup), Terrance Atkins (six tackles, one for loss), Josh Echols (five tackles, one for loss, deflected pass), Carson Whyte (fumble recovery), Maddox Parra (fumble recovery) and J.J. Leboehi (interception).

Central Gwinnett has built late-season momentum with its young team, winning two of three before last week’s bye. Its last outing was a 34-21 win over Seckinger on Oct. 23.

In the victory over Seckinger, Terrell Killings threw for 151 yards and four TDs, in addition to rushing 11 times for a team-best 93 yards. Cam’Ron Bean paced the receivers with seven catches for 65 yards and two scores.

Central Gwinnett Black Knights (8-AAAAAAA)

Coach: Terrance Banks

Record: 3-6, 2-3 region

Last week: Had a bye

Buford Wolves (8-AAAAAAA)

Coach: Bryant Appling

Record: 9-0, 5-0 region

Last week: Beat Discovery 67-0

When: Friday, 7:30 p.m.

Last meeting: Buford won 75-0 last year

Location: Phillip Beard Stadium, Buford