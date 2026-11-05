Providence Christian seeks another first in breakthrough football season

10/2/2026 Gwinnett Daily Post - Washington-Wilkes vs Providence Christian Academy GHSA Football Friday Night Lights By Brian Bates

In a football season full of breakthroughs, Providence Christian can earn more than just a Region 8-AA runner-up finish with a win on Friday.

A victory would be the Storm’s first over Commerce, which boasts a 10-0 all-time record in the series. All 10 have been lopsided with the closest coming in 2024, a 55-23 Providence loss.

Providence has made a habit of breaking those kind of streaks lately with the program’s first wins over Athens Academy (it was previously 0-18 in the series) and Rabun County (previously 0-4 in the series) last week. All 22 of those losses to Athens Academy and Rabun were blowouts, too.

The Storm’s defense was stout in the victory over Rabun, highlighted by three sacks and three tackles for losses by Moritz Wagner. Maurice Van de Loo had seven tackles (three for losses), two sacks and three QB hurries, Rico Newman had six tackles (one for loss) and an interception and Adiel Green had two tackles and five QB hurries.

Offensively, Riley Braiden completed 28 of 41 passes for 325 yards and a touchdown. Mason Malone (10 catches, 94 yards) and Tyler Braiden (eight catches, 74 yards) were his top targets.

Kicker Rourke Swart also was vital, making both of his field goals (28 and 43 yards) and both of his PATs.

Providence will need another stellar performance to knock off Commerce, whose lone loss is 24-9 to Prince Avenue Christian on Oct. 23.

The Tigers feature running back Marco Huff, who added Georgia to his college offer list in September. The sophomore has rushed for 1,223 yards (135.9 per game, 8.6 per carry) and 21 TDs.

Quarterback Tate Kirk, a 6-foot-6 junior, has thrown for 1,305 yards and 16 TDs with just one interception.

Commerce head coach Lenny Gregory won a state title as Collins Hill’s head coach in 2021.

Commerce Tigers (8-AA)

Coach: Lenny Gregory

Record: 8-1, 3-1 region

Last week: Beat Athens Academy 49-20

Providence Christian Storm (8-AA)

Coach: Trae Owens

Record: 6-3, 3-1 region

Last week: Beat Rabun County 20-7

When: Friday, 7:30 p.m.

Last meeting: Commerce won 52-0 last year

Location: Providence Christian Academy