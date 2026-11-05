Hebron Christian welcomes Andy Dyer-led Elbert County for regular-season finale

Scenes from the high school football game between Lumpkin County and Hebron Christian Friday night at Hebron in Dacula. Photo: Dale Zanine By ©2026 Dale Zanine

Hebron Christian looks to close the regular season on a positive note on Friday when it hosts Elbert County.

The Lions, No. 19 in the Georgia High School Association’s PSR Power Rankings for Private schools, had last week off after a 1-1 start under interim head coach Daniel Mejia. After a 22-19 loss to Duluth on Oct. 9, Mejia was chose to lead the program the rest of the season. He won his opener 38-21 over Lumpkin County before a 29-10 loss at Stephens County on Oct. 23.

Much of the Hebron offense has centered on versatile senior Jordan Greene. He has thrown for 444 yards and five touchdowns for a run-heavy offense and has spent time at running back, rushing for 672 yards and seven more scores. Beau Bennett (535 rushing yards, 10 TDs), Dylan Hudson (377 rushing yards, four TDs, 27 catches for 327 yards, two TDs) and Michael Kyles Jr. (19 catches, 307 yards, two TDs) also have been playmakers.

Leaders of the Lions’ defense include Bennett (66 tackles, five for losses), Albert Wilham (58 tackles, two for losses, three interceptions, one fumble recovery), Marley Woods (41 tackles, 11 for losses, 7 1/2 sacks, 15 QB hurries), Fred Moses (56 tackles, 23 for losses, 11 1/2 sacks, eight QB hurries, two caused fumbles, one fumble recovery), Ryder Cole (58 tackles, four for losses), Cam Brown (51 tackles, six for losses, three sacks, interception, two caused fumbles, fumble recovery), Keith Becker (32 tackles, 6 1/2 for losses, two sacks, 11 QB hurries, one caused fumble, one fumble recovery) and Holden Meers (41 tackles, two interceptions, two caused fumbles).

Friday’s game is a return home for Elbert head coach Andy Dyer, a Brookwood grad whose long coaching career includes stops at Brookwood, Mill Creek and Archer, where he was head coach from the program’s inception in 2009 through 2022. His current team’s only losses over the last six games are to the region’s two frontrunners, Hart County (36-30 on Oct. 16) and Stephens County (33-17 last week).

The Blue Devils rely heavily on youth at key spots on offense, including freshman quarterback Brody Baker (1,336 passing yards, 11 TDs, 140 rushing yards, three TDs). Their leading rusher is sophomore Mikeal Allen (700 rushing yards, nine TDs), though the top receivers are seniors, Jackson Black (41 catches, 382 yards, two TDs), Exavier Jones (26 catches, 312 yards, two TDs) and Antonio Brown (26 catches, 268 yards, four TDs).

Elbert County Blue Devils (8-AAA)

Coach: Andy Dyer

Record: 5-4, 3-2 region

Last week: Lost to Stephens County 33-17

Hebron Christian Lions (8-AAA)

Coach: Daniel Mejia

Record: 3-6, 2-3 region

Last week: Had a bye

When: Friday, 7:30 p.m.

Last meeting: Hebron won 23-7 in 2020

Location: Hebron Christian Academy