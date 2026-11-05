Lanier football looks to finish strong at Alpharetta

Photo Oct 30 2026, 8 37 07 PM.jpg By LEE HEARD

Lanier has played well during the latter stages of the high school football season, a trend it hopes to continue Friday night at Alpharetta in the regular-season finale.

The Longhorns, who currently sit outside the 32-team state playoffs at No. 36 in the Georgia High School Association’s PSR Power Rankings, routed Riverwood 56-0 and Johns Creek 43-14 before giving powerhouse Gainesville a challenge last week in a 29-14 loss. They trailed Gainesvile just 15-14 at halftime and fell behind 22-14 late in the third quarter. It remained a one-score game until Gainesville tacked on a touchdown with 1:41 left in the fourth quarter.

A gutsy Lanier defensive effort last week was led by Aden Jones (seven tackles, QB hurry, pass breakup), Roman Woods (five tackles, interception), Dameon Billie Jr. (seven tackles, fumble recovery, pass breakup), Yusuf Haqq (seven tackles, one for loss) and Amari Tucker (seven tackles).

Ben Vanden Bos gave the offense a spark in a variety of ways — four catches for 104 yards, five rushes for 11 yards and a 10-yard pass completion. Jared Hill (80 percent blocking grade, two pancake blocks, knockdown block) and Emery Bowlick (78 percent blocking grade, pancake block, knockdown block) stood out on the Lanier line.

Lanier Longhorns (7-AAAAAA)

Coach: Tyler Maloof

Record: 4-5, 2-3 region

Last week: Lost to Gainesville 29-14

Alpharetta Raiders (7-AAAAAA)

Coach: Danny Carlisle

Record: 3-6, 2-3 region

Last week: Beat Johns Creek 27-3

When: Friday, 7:30 p.m.

Last meeting: Lanier won 23-0 in 2019

Location: Alpharetta High School