Mountain View gets opportunity for big road win against Habersham Central

Scenes and Action, Cedar Shoals at Mountain View, October 2, 2026. (Photo:Craig Cappy) By Craig Cappy

An already successful first season under new head coach Todd Welborn can get even better for the Mountain View football team on Friday night.

The Bears sit at No. 31 in the Georgia High School Association’s PSR Power Rankings — just inside the top 32 for the state playoffs — and they have an opportunity to lock up a postseason spot and move up the standings with a win over Habersham Central, No. 15 in the Class AAAAAA rankings.

It won’t be easy against a Habersham team that has won two straight and three of the last four, but being in the postseason conversation is a huge leap for Mountain View, which went 1-9 and 2-8 the previous two seasons.

The Bears missed an opportunity to bolster its ranking last week with a loss to Walnut Grove, No. 26 in the PSR.

Elijah Reeves (two rushes, 62 yards, 11-yard catch, two pass completions for 11 yards, touchdown), Kie’ron James (10 rushes for 62 yards, 56-yard catch) and Kobe Pittman (three catches for 44 yards) led the Mountain View offense last week. Jacob Rodriguez (84 percent blocking grade) paced the line.

The Bears’ defensive leaders against Walnut Grove were Wyatt Day (four tackle, TD catch on offense), Josiah Morris (10 tackles, pass deflection) and Eli McDonald (four tackles, one for loss).

Mountain View Bears (8-AAAAAA)

Coach: Todd Welborn

Record: 5-4, 2-4 region

Last week: Lost to Walnut Grove 40-27

Habersham Central Raiders (8-AAAAAA)

Coach: Benji Harrison

Record: 5-4, 4-2 region

Last week: Beat Cedar Shoals 38-0

When: Friday, 7:30 p.m.

Last meeting: Mountain View won 27-0 in 2013

Location: Habersham Central High School