South Gwinnett to host unbeaten Newton in Game 10

Scenes from the high school football game between South Gwinnett against Grayson Friday night at Grayson High School. Photo: Dale Zanine By ©2026 Dale Zanine

South Gwinnett and Newton resume their long-running football series — they first played in 1980 — on Friday for a matchup that has been marked by close games in recent seasons.

Five of the last six meetings between the two have been decided by 10 or fewer points, including last year’s 27-21 Newton win. The Rams won 58-40 in 2024, but South won 31-28 in 2023.

Newton has won eight of the last 10 with South, which also won 13-6 over the Rams in 2021.

Both teams are firmly in the state playoffs based on their spot in the Georgia High School Association’s PSR Power Rankings with South at No. 17 and unbeaten Newton at No. 2.

South is coming off an important 19-16 win over Rockdale County, bouncing back from a lopsided loss to Grayson the week before. How it won last week was impressive, too.

Rockdale went up 16-9 on a defensive touchdown before South tied the score on a fourth-quarter TD pass from C.J. Peoples to Jayden Juniors. South’s defense continued to play well from there, and Didier Flores Funez knocked in a game-winning field goal with 25 seconds left.

Peoples completed 26 of 41 passes for 310 yards and rushed 13 times for 92 yards, while Juniors finished with seven catches for 104 yards. Oliver Chea (five catches for 87 yards), Cohl Hendon (five catches for 59 yards), Thomas Morris (14 rushes for 81 yards, TD) and Kamari Holt (eight rushes for 47 yards) also stood out on offense.

Peoples now has 2,058 passing yards and 22 TDs, along with 467 rushing yards and five more scores. Juniors has 50 catches for 844 yards and 12 TDs.

South was paced defensively last week by Khalil Shivers (four tackles for losses, two sacks), Logan Wright (four tackles, one for loss), Jaleel Braker (four tackles, pass breakup) and Cam Parker (interception).

Newton Rams (4-AAAAAAA)

Coach: Joshua Skelton

Record: 9-0, 3-0 region

Last week: Beat Archer 49-23

South Gwinnett Comets (4-AAAAAAA)

Coach: Bryan Lamar

Record: 6-3, 2-1 region

Last week: Beat Rockdale County 19-16

When: Friday, 7:30 p.m.

Last meeting: Newton won 27-21 last year

Location: South Gwinnett High School