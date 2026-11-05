Dacula, Mill Creek to battle for third in Region 8-AAAAAAA

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Dacula and Mill Creek have experienced similar journeys through the Region 8-AAAAAAA football schedule with each losing to Buford and Collins Hill and defeating the rest of the region.

The two rivals play Friday night for third place in the region, though the stakes are a little higher for the Falcons.

Dacula sits at No. 34 in the Georgia High School Association PSR Power Rankings, just two spots away from a state playoff berth. A loss to Mill Creek would finish off the Falcons’ postseason hopes. A victory would guarantee Dacula’s first winning record since 2021.

Mill Creek is outside of the playoff contenders at No. 41, but it hopes to finish the season on a high note and maintain the upper hand in the rivalry with Dacula — the Hawks have won the last six meetings and 10 of the last 11 in the series.

That playoff positioning would have been slightly better with a win over No. 33 Collins Hill last week, but Mill Creek surrendered too many big pass plays in a 42-34 loss.

Despite the loss, the Hawks had one of their best nights of the season in the rushing attack as Nick Tuck carried 26 times for 205 yards and two touchdows. Tycen Murphy (four pancake blocks), Jacob Brevick (five pancake blocks), Brady Wendt and Tate Lovelady (two catches, 24 yards) led the blocking up front. Jeremiah Homenyoah added a couple of big catches for 43 yards, and Ryan Knott had two catches for 52 yards and a score.

The Mill Creek defense was paced by Wendt (sack, tackle for loss), William Backus (five QB hurries, interception), Knott (two QB hurries, two blocked kicks, pass breakup), Jameson Rohrschneider (tackle for loss, QB hurry, interception for TD), Brooks Green (interception, three pass breakups) and Cameron Camarotti (five QB hurries).

Dacula had a more favorable matchup last week, defeating Seckinger 38-14 behind another big game from quarterback R.J. Perry. The sophomore completed 13 of 18 passes for 275 yards and two TDs, along with rushing six times for 71 yards and a TD. Perry has thrown for 1,844 yards and 14 TDs this season, in addition to rushing for 553 yards and five TDs.

Mohamed Toure (five catches, 165 yards), Marck Horace (five rushes for 39 yards, two TDs) and D.J. Nesbitt (two catches for 49 yards, TD) also stood out in the win, while Sean Ewan and Nicolas Stafford played well up front.

The Dacula defense was led by Nathan Bimpong (four tackles, one for loss, QB pressure), Jeremiah Smalls (three tackles, fumble recovery), N.J. Ashmon (six tackles, one for loss, four QB pressures, two pass breakups), Jemuel Pierre (six tackles, sack, two pass breakups, forced fumble) and Demarione Hurse (five tackles, two pass breakups).

Mill Creek Hawks (8-AAAAAAA)

Coach: Josh Lovelady

Record: 3-6, 3-2 region

Last week: Lost to Collins Hill 42-34

Dacula Falcons (8-AAAAAAA)

Coach: Reggie Stancil

Record: 5-4, 3-2 region

Last week: Beat Seckinger 38-14

When: Friday, 7:30 p.m.

Last meeting: Mill Creek won 37-17 last year

Location: Dacula High School