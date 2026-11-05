Norcross fighting for playoffs in game at surging Duluth

Scenes from the GHSA high school football game between Peachtree Ridge and Norcross on Friday, Oct. 9, 2026, at Keith G. Maloof Field in Norcross, Ga. (Photo/Jim Blackburn) By Jim Blackburn/www.jmbatlanta.com

Norcross’ defense of its position in the state football playoff race is at the forefront of Friday night’s rivalry game with Duluth, which is playing its best late in the season.

Heading into the regular-season finale, Norcross sits at No. 29 in the Georgia High School Association’s PSR Power Rankings and among the 32 teams who will qualify for state. A loss to No. 42 Duluth would give the Blue Devils a losing record and would put their playoff hopes in great peril.

Norcross has won 18 straight games in the longtime rivalry, including 35-21 last season. Its last loss to the Wildcats came in 2003, well before the current players were born.

Maintaining that streak looks tougher with how Duluth has played of late, including back-to-back wins over Hebron Christian and Berkmar. Though the Wildcats lost 40-34 in double overtime to Peachtree Ridge last week, they show considerable moxie in a second-half comeback. Down 21-0 at halftime, they outscored Peachtree Ridge 27-6 over the final two quarters to force OT.

There were no shortage of offensive stars for Duluth in that loss.

Quarterback Marion Luckett completed 15 of 29 passes for 233 yards and three touchdowns, and rushed for 41 more yards. Elijah Woodley rushed for 112 yards and a TD on nine carries, along with a 68-yard TD catch, and Deandre Lowe had eight rushes for 58 yards and five catches for 55 yards and a TD. Kyle Enterline caught five passes for 77 yards and a score.

Duluth’s top defensive performers included Isaiah Depalo (13 tackles, one for loss), Malik Williams (10 tackles, one for loss), Omari Suggs (four tackles, two for losses), Randon Patterson (six tackles, one for loss), Kaileb Watts (seven tackles, one for loss), Lowe (five tackles, two for losses), Enterline (seven tackles, two interceptions) and Braylon Bashir (five tackles, interception).

It’s been a tough couple of weeks for Norcross with lopsided losses to Parkview (55-21) and North Gwinnett (49-7) following a big win over Peachtree Ridge on Oct. 9. The losses weren’t bad rankings-wise — North is No. 6 in Class AAAAAAA and Parkview is No. 10 — but the Blue Devils would have liked those games to be more competitive.

In the latest lost, Norcross was led on defense by Anthony Allen (11 tackles, four for losses, two sacks), Eric Pitts III (10 tackles, two for losses, pass breakup) and Drew Noelsaint (two tackles, interception, two pass breakups).

Esimi Okosun (84 percent blocking grade, three pancake blocks), Justin Weaver (four catches for 50 yards) and Tanner Crye (three catches for 47 yards, TD) were standouts on offense.

Norcross Blue Devils (7-AAAAAAA)

Coach: Corey Richardson

Record: 4-5, 2-3 region

Last week: Lost to North Gwinnett 49-7

Duluth Wildcats (7-AAAAAAA)

Coach: Cam Jones

Record: 2-7, 1-4 region

Last week: Lost to Peachtree Ridge 40-34 in double overtime

When: Friday, 7 p.m.

Last meeting: Norcross won 35-21 last year

Location: Duluth High School