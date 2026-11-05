Region title at stake in Parkview-North Gwinnett football clash

The Region 7-AAAAAAA football championship hangs in the balance Friday night in Suwanee.

Parkview can lock up its first region title since 2019 with a win over North Gwinnett in the regular-season finale. Its last region championship was won by Eric Godfree, the current head coach at North.

Godfree’s Bulldogs also remain alive for the region crown, though they would need Peachtree Ridge to pull off an upset of Brookwood on Friday. If North defeats Parkview and Brookwood tops Peachtree Ridge, the region title goes to Brookwood.

All of that said, both teams involved in Friday’s matchup are state playoff-bound and hope to make a run in the postseason. North is No. 6 in the Georgia High School Association’s PSR Power Rankings and Parkview sits at No. 10. The playoff seeding for both also hinges on the outcome of Friday’s game.

Parkview hopes a bye week doesn’t slow down the momentum of its five-game winning streak. It scored 55 or more points in four of those five wins and the outlier was a 34-24 win over previously unbeaten Brookwood.

The high-powered offense is led by senior quarterback Greg Hart, who has thrown for 1,854 yards and 23 touchdowns (along with three TD runs). Zandon Mullins is at 933 rushing yards and 10 TDs, and K.J. Caldwell has rushed for 404 yards (15 per carry) and seven TDs. Mullins also has 21 catches for 261 yards and two TDs.

Christian Ema (41 catches, 737 yards, nine TDs) and Jason Horne Jr. (30 catches, 500 yards, seven TDs) lead the Parkview receivers.

The Panthers’ top tacklers on defense include Sterling Dixon (60 tackles, nine for losses, 1 1/2 sacks), Broc Simmons (63 tackles, 8 1/2 for losses, two sacks, interception), Bryce Carter (52 tackles, 10 for losses, 2 1/2 sacks, interception), Lawrence Williams III (46 tackles, 4 1/2 for losses), Dallas Hadley (40 tackles, three for losses, two interceptions) and Tyson Lamb (27 tackles, nine for losses, 3 1/2 sacks). Jaleel Parham has two sacks, an interception and a team-best 10 passes defensed, while Caldwell and Elijah Worrell have two interceptions each.

North rebounded from a loss to Brookwood with a resounding 49-7 win over Norcross last week. Both of its quarterbacks played well in the victory — Elam Rahman completed 9 of 13 passes for 220 yards and two TDs, while Banks Halcomb went 3 of 6 passing for 112 yards and two TDs, along with five rushes for 50 yards.

Christian Jackson had three catches for 133 yards and a TD, and Wilson Taylor had five carries for 48 yards and a TD, as well as a 35-yard TD catch.

North’s standouts on defense a week ago included Cooper Dean (six tackles, caused fumble), Jackson Hayes (four tackles, two for losses) and Ewan Glass (four tackles, one for loss, sack).

Parkview Panthers (7-AAAAAAA)

Coach: Adam Clack

Record: 7-2, 4-1 region

Last week: Had a bye

North Gwinnett Bulldogs (7-AAAAAAA)

Coach: Eric Godfree

Record: 8-1, 4-1 region

Last week: Beat Norcross 49-7

When: Friday, 7 p.m.

Last meeting: North won 53-6 last year

Location: North Gwinnett High School