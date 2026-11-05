Brookwood chasing region title, win over Peachtree Ridge

Scenes from the high school football game between Brookwood and North Gwinnett Friday night at North Gwinnett High School. Photo: Dale Zanine

With a little help in northern Gwinnett and a win Friday over Peachtree Ridge, Brookwood can win its first region football title since 2021.

The Broncos have to avoid an upset by Peachtree Ridge first and foremost, then hope for North Gwinnett to topple Parkview in Suwanee. If Parkview beats North, Parkview would be the region champion.

Both Peachtree Ridge (No. 15 in the Georgia High School Association’s PSR Power Rankings) and Brookwood (No. 5 in PSR) are firmly in the top 32 for state playoff berths, but Friday’s results will impact their seedings and first-round opponents.

Brookwood returned from a rare two-week bye last Friday with a 53-0 win over Berkmar. Plenty of Broncos got game action and the regulars played sparingly, but both Brayden Tyson (five rushes, 102 yards, three touchdowns) and Michael Johnso (four rushes, 104 yards, TD) made the most their limited touches. Tyson went over 1,000 yards in the win (1,098) and is up to 15 TD runs on the season.

It’s been a shaky three-game stretch for previously unbeaten Peachtree Ridge, which lost to Norcross and North Gwinnett before last week’s win over Duluth. The Lions jumped out to a 21-0 halftime lead on Duluth, got outscored 27-6 in the second half and eventually prevailed in double overtime.

Without starting quarterback Zain Belfield, Peachtree Ridge leaned on the ground game and Davion Harvell-Lovell delivered with 22 carries for 200 yards and two TDs.

Peachtree Ridge Lions (7-AAAAAAA)

Coach: Matt Helmerich

Record: 7-2, 3-2 region

Last week: Beat Duluth 40-34 in double overtime

Brookwood Broncos (7-AAAAAAA)

Coach: Chad Nighbert

Record: 8-1, 4-1 region

Last week: Beat Berkmar 53-0

When: Friday, 7 p.m.

Last meeting: Brookwood won 45-27 last year

Location: Brookwood High School