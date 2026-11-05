Wesleyan looks to extend winning streak in regular-season finale

By Luke Hamilton

Wesleyan’s football team looks to stretch its winning streak to three games with a visit Friday from Temple in the regular-season finale.

The Wolves are headed to the Private state playoffs, but their current focus is on Game 10 and a more polished offensive performance.

Over its past three games — a loss to Holy Innocents’ and wins over Therrell and KIPP Atlanta — Wesleyan has scored 7, 18 and 14 points. There were offensive bright spots in last week’s big win over talented KIPP Atlanta, particularly Beck Baxley’s eight catches for 91 yards and a touchdown, Hudson Barnett’s two catches for 22 yards and an 88 percent blocking grade and Geno Houchins’ IV’s six catches for 71 yards. Jameson Hilton went 18-for-27 for 155 yards and two TDs as KIPP held the Wolves to 74 rushing yards (2.6 per carry).

The Wesleyan defense played well again last week behind standouts like Bradford Smith (10 tackles, pass breakup, caused fumble), Nash Ausband (seven tackles), Austin Asbury (five tackles, two for losses, punt block) and Barnett (six tackles). The Wolves held Therrell to 14 points and KIPP to seven.

Temple Tigers (5-AAA)

Coach: Steven Humphrey

Record: 3-6, 2-4 region

Last week: Lost to Lovett 55-13

Wesleyan Wolves (5-AAA)

Coach: Franklin Pridgen

Record: 6-3, 4-2 region

Last week: Beat KIPP Atlanta 14-7

When: Friday, 7:30 p.m.

Last meeting: First meeting

Location: Wesleyan School