Grayson football closes regular season with home game against Rockdale

Scenes from the high school football game between South Gwinnett against Grayson Friday night at Grayson High School. Photo: Dale Zanine By ©2026 Dale Zanine

After watching a lead slip away at unbeaten Newton on Oct. 16, the Grayson football team delivered one of its most complete games of the season two weeks ago.

It stifled a talented South Gwinnett offense and rolled up the points in a convincing 52-0 victory on Oct. 23, taking some positive momentum into last week’s bye. The Rams return to action Friday at home against Rockdale County in the regular-season finale, looking to shore up their state playoff position.

Before Friday, Grayson boasts a No. 13 ranking in the Georgia High School Association’s PSR Power Rankings. Rockdale has dipped to No. 37 after its run through a tough region.

The Rams’ balanced offense has played better as the season has progressed with quarterback Deuce Smith and a stout running game leading the way. Smith has thrown for 1,472 yards and 13 touchdowns, while a bevy of Rams have shared the carries at running back. Cam Hurst (29 catches, 356 yards, four TDs) and Saif Bin-Wahad (27 catches, 350 yards, three TDs) have emerged as the top receivers.

Grayson’s defense has totaled 76 tackles for losses and 23 sacks (six by Aaron Black and four by Elijah Tillman). Black and Tillman have eight tackles for losses each, just off the team lead of 10 by Cam Jones.

Rockdale County Bulldogs (4-AAAAAAA)

Coach: Kenderrick Bonner

Record: 3-5, 0-3 region

Last week: Lost to South Gwinnett 19-16

Grayson Rams (4-AAAAAAA)

Coach: Greg Carswell

Record: 5-4, 2-1 region

Last week: Had a bye

When: Friday, 7:30 p.m.

Last meeting: Grayson won 58-10 last year

Location: Grayson High School