Greater Atlanta Christian hosts Westminster in regular-season finale

Scenes from the Greater Atlanta Christian vs. Pace Academy high school football game at Walsh Field in Mableton, Ga., Friday, Oct. 30, 2026. (Photo/Jim Blackburn) By Jim Blackburn/www.jmbatlanta.com

The long-running football rivalry between Greater Atlanta Christian and Westminster resumes Friday in the regular-season finale.

The host Spartans hope to keep their late-season momentum going, while Westminster looks to find some with the Private state playoffs coming up. The two teams have played each other nearly every year since 2002.

GAC would be on a six-game winning streak if not for close losses to Douglass (50-48, triple overtime) and Stephenson (38-35) in Region 5-AAAA play. The offense has been a force over that six-game span, averaging 48.3 points.

In last week’s romp over Pace Academy, freshman quarterback Bryce Aukerman completed 13 of 16 passes for 241 yards and three touchdowns, in addition to rushing for a TD. Pierce Wilson (five rushes for 27 yards, TD), Aydin Barrie (four rushes for 36 yards, TD, 31-yard TD catch), Adrian Hughes (four catches for 80 yards, TD) and Miles Braun (four catches for 81 yards, TD) also stood out in limited touches.

Drew Zampieri and Ameir Green played well up front.

GAC’s defensive standouts last week included Conner Carothers (10 tackles, two pass breakups), C.J. Ohuabunwa (eight tackles, sack), Gabe Janczak (eight tackles), Tyler Younger (five tackles, 2 1/2 for losses, sack), Roe Williams (five tackles, one for loss, sack) and Charles Mercer (three tackles, interception for TD).

Westminster is coming off back-to-back blowout losses to the region’s frontrunners, Stephenson and Douglass. The Wildcats lose those two by a combined score of 104-0.

Westminster Wildcats (5-AAAA)

Coach: Nelson Stewart

Record: 3-6, 2-3 region

Last week: Lost to Douglass 49-0

Greater Atlanta Christian Spartans (5-AAAA)

Coach: Tim Hardy

Record: 6-3, 3-2 region

Last week: Beat Pace Academy 48-10

When: Friday, 7:30 p.m.

Last meeting: GAC won 31-14 last year

Location: Greater Atlanta Christian