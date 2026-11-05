Fox Factory Holding: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

DULUTH, Ga. (AP) — DULUTH, Ga. (AP) — Fox Factory Holding Corp. (FOXF) on Thursday reported a loss of $109.6 million in its third quarter.

The Duluth, Georgia-based company said it had a loss of $2.61 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 54 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 32 cents per share.

The vehicle suspension maker posted revenue of $338.4 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $337.5 million.

For the current quarter ending in December, Fox Factory Holding said it expects revenue in the range of $287 million to $313 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $1.35 billion to $1.38 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on FOXF at https://www.zacks.com/ap/FOXF