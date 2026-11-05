UPDATE: 19-year-old arrested in Lawrenceville double homicide that killed 2 teens — including a 14-year-old

The Gwinnett County Police Department is investigating a double homicide after two people were found shot to death Tuesday night in Lawrenceville. By Photo: Gwinnett County Police Department

A 19-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with the shooting deaths of two teenagers in unincorporated Lawrenceville, according to the Gwinnett County Police Department.

Detectives arrested Alexander Canela-Panchi on Thursday in connection with the murders of 17-year-old Jordan Boykin and 14-year-old Antonie Boykin.

The shooting occurred Wednesday on Heather Stone Way. Officers responded to a reported shooting at approximately 8:30 p.m. and found two individuals suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. Both victims were pronounced dead at the scene.

According to investigators, Canela-Panchi met with Jordan and Antonie at the location to sell them vape cartridges. During the transaction, an altercation occurred, and detectives determined that Canela-Panchi shot and killed both teenagers.

Canela-Panchi faces the following charges:

• Two counts of felony murder.

• Two counts of aggravated assault.

• Possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

• Possession with intent to distribute narcotics.

Police said detectives are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding the shooting and are working to verify additional details obtained during the investigation.

The arrest follows the department's initial announcement Wednesday night that it was investigating the deaths as a double homicide. At that time, police had said one individual was in custody and cooperating with detectives.

The investigation remains ongoing.