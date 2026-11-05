There’s a reason Yusra Syed Lee and her husband Noel opened We Rock The Spectrum Kid’s Gym in Grayson.

The California-based We Rock The Spectrum is an indoor inclusive sensory play gym, created for neurodiverse children. There are some 200 franchises in the United States, Canada and abroad. The couple – parents to three daughters, one on the autism spectrum – opened the facility on Grayson Industrial Parkway in early September.

“We started this journey thinking about our own kids and how the world is not so kind towards kids with needs and families who cater to kids with needs,” said Yusra. “There aren’t a lot of spaces that welcome those families. And we were wondering if there was a spot for kids and families like ours.

“One-stop shops like this didn’t exist because if they did, we’d be taking our kids there instead of building one.”

Yusra, who works as a speech therapist at Emory Decatur Hospital, said that the 17,200-square-foot We Rock The Spectrum in Grayson represents the company’s largest footprint. She added that in a slice of the building – 6,200-square feet – there’s room for birthday parties, camp activities, an in-house sensory-friendly salon and barber shop and several spaces allocated for rehabilitation services.

There’s also a teen room (“Disabilities don’t stop just because you’re a teenager,” said Yusra) providing space for gaming, board games, homework, ping pong and air hockey.

The remaining space is what Yusra calls “11,000 square feet of play,” featuring swing sets with 20 different sensory swings, two trampolines, two sets of monkey bars, a rock wall, a climbing dome, and an obstacle course with zip lines.

“We gutted the warehouse and (replaced) the large metal garage doors with glass panes so we have all this beautiful natural light,” said Yusra. “It looks like an old fire station or an old aircraft hangar. It’s a really unique space and caters to all kids.”

There’s also a silent sporting area with soccer goals and basketball hoops (with foam balls that don’t make noise), a gymnastics area, an infant and toddler area and an imagination area.

Complementing the indoor space is an outdoor area (We Rock The Spectrum is located on a cul-de-sac and has a gated parking lot) for events like Trunk or Treat and other activities.

“The kids can have a good time outside and parents don’t have to stress about their kids being outside,” said Yusra. “Kids can be contained and can’t run off.”

In addition to Yusra and Noel (who has an extensive background in the automobile business), We Rock The Spectrum includes a half-dozen staff members that have experience working with a specialty population. The gym includes an event coordinator, two play coaches, a building supervisor and part-time help. And, as Yusra said, volunteers are always welcome.

“There will never be a time when we won’t have a play coach on the floor,” she said. “We have staff whose literal job is to play with kids. Playing with kids takes a lot of work and a lot of creativity. A lot of effective play is child-led, which means following a kid wherever they want to go, whatever they want to do. That takes a lot of effort and energy. This can take the stress off for parents while play coaches engage with the kids.”

The Lees, who live in Snellville, learned about We Rock The Spectrum several years ago when visiting Yusra’s sister in Houston, Texas. Yusra also said that all children – not just those who are neurodiverse – are invited to come play.

“Everybody is always welcome, typical or atypical,” she said. “You would never know who’s autistic and who’s not – they’re happily playing side by side without a label…Play does not discriminate.”

For more information, visit www.werockthespectrumgwinnett.com.