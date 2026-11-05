Capital City Bank Group Foundation awards $11,000 to nonprofits in Gwinnett County

The Capital City Bank Group Foundation awarded a $5,000 donation to Gwinnett/Walton Habitat for Humanity. By Photo: Capital City Bank Group

Capital City Bank Group (CCBG) Foundation – a nonprofit organization created in 1983 by Capital City Bank Group, Inc. – has donated annually for 43 years to charitable institutions across the Capital City footprint in Florida, Georgia and Alabama.

During the 2026 grant cycle, the CCBG Foundation reinvested $11,000 into the Gwinnett County community, awarding grants to Gwinnett/Walton Habitat for Humanity, Men of Excellence, Inc. and Reach Out and Read. The donations provided by the CCBG Foundation help nonprofits carry on the mission of the Foundation to enhance the quality of life for countless local citizens in the areas where we do business.

“Investing in the communities we serve has been a commitment of the Capital City Bank Group Foundation for more than 40 years,” said Mike Fulton, Capital City Bank president of Gwinnett County. “We are proud to support organizations that are making a meaningful difference in people’s lives by creating stronger, more vibrant communities for everyone.”

The CCBG Foundation provides grants to nonprofits, charitable organizations, and institutions exempt under Section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. The mission of the CCBG Foundation is to invest in initiatives that benefit local communities.

Most of the funds are distributed to specific areas of focus, including: arts/culture, children/youth services, economic/community development, education, health/sciences and human services.