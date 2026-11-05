Team Super Fantastic, Meadowcreek Elementary partner for community shoe drive in Norcross

Team Super Fantastic, a local McDonald’s franchise organization, is partnering with Meadowcreek Elementary School to collect shoes for local children as part of a community-wide effort to give back and support families in need.

The shoe drive will run from Friday, Nov. 6, through Friday, Nov. 20, 2026. Community members are encouraged to drop off shoe donations at McDonald’s, located at 1650 Indian Trail Lilburn Road in Norcross.

As an incentive to participate, customers who bring in shoes to donate will receive 10% off their order.

The campaign will conclude on Friday, Nov. 20, in recognition of World Children’s Day with a community event featuring a car seat safety check conducted in partnership with the Gwinnett County Police Department.

The event will bring together community partners to promote children's safety and well-being, encourage additional shoe donations and connect local families with important safety resources.

In celebration of World Children’s Day, the McDonald’s location will also offer $2.99 Happy Meals all day on Nov. 20.

“At Team Super Fantastic, we believe being a good community partner means showing up for the people and families who make our neighborhoods special,” said Steve Akinboro, owner/operator of Team Super Fantastic. “Partnering with Meadowcreek Elementary on this shoe drive is one way we can turn that commitment into action. We hope the community will join us in giving back and helping make a meaningful difference for local children.”

Organizers are encouraging residents to participate by donating shoes during the two-week collection period and spreading the word among friends, family members and neighbors.

The initiative brings together Team Super Fantastic, Meadowcreek Elementary School and the Gwinnett County Police Department around a shared commitment to supporting local children and families.

Community members are invited to take part in the shoe drive and help make a difference for children and families throughout the area.