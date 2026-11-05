Gwinnett Police investigating double homicide in unincorporated Lawrenceville

The Gwinnett County Police Department is investigating a double homicide after two people were found shot to death Tuesday night in Lawrenceville. By Photo: Gwinnett County Police Department

The Gwinnett County Police Department is investigating a double homicide after two people were found shot to death Tuesday night in Lawrenceville.

According to police, officers responded to a reported shooting on Heather Stone Way at approximately 8:30 p.m.

When officers arrived, they found two individuals suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. Both victims were pronounced dead at the scene.

Police have not released the identities or ages of the victims as investigators work to determine what led to the shooting.

Detectives believe the incident may be drug-related. One individual is currently in police custody and is cooperating with investigators.

Authorities say the shooting appears to be an isolated incident and there is no known threat to the public.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact Gwinnett County Police detectives at 770-513-5300.

Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or submit a tip online at www.stopcrimeATL.com.

Crime Stoppers tipsters may be eligible for a cash reward if their information leads to an arrest and indictment in the case.

The investigation remains ongoing.