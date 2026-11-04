LAKO: The most important estate planning decisions aren't always financial

When most people think about estate planning, they focus on who gets the house, investments, or other assets. But there’s another decision that’s just as important: Who will make sure your wishes are carried out?

Your executor, trustee, power of attorney agents, and guardian all have significant responsibilities. Choosing the right people isn’t always as simple as naming your spouse or oldest child. Essentially, you’re giving someone a job, and like any job, you want the best candidate for the role.

Your executor is responsible for carrying out the terms of your Will. You’ve established who receives what, and the executor handles the process of settling your estate, including paying debts, distributing assets, and completing necessary paperwork.

Your executor doesn’t need to have any special skill set — all is not lost if you don’t have a lawyer in the family. Estate attorneys, accountants, and other professionals can help guide an executor through the process. The more important consideration is choosing someone who’s organized, responsible, trustworthy, and willing to ask for help. Because an executor can decline or resign from the position, consider naming alternates.

Your Will may establish a trust to hold assets for beneficiaries, such as minor children. The trustee manages those assets according to the trust’s instructions. For example, you might establish a trust that provides funds for your child’s education, with the remaining assets distributed when the child reaches a certain age. The trustee oversees those distributions and manages the assets until the trust’s terms are fulfilled.

Your power of attorney agents have a different role. They may be the ones in charge before you die. If you become incapacitated, these individuals can make decisions on your behalf within the authority granted by your documents. A financial power of attorney agent might pay bills, manage accounts, or handle the sale of your home if you’re moving into a long-term care facility.

It’s important to note that these privileges end once you pass away. Financial responsibilities then shift to the executor administering your estate. Often these can be the same person, so while it seems the responsibility is continuous, the reality is that legally they’re separate responsibilities.

For parents with minor children, choosing a guardian may be the most emotional decision because you’re making decisions about people, not property. A guardian assumes responsibility for raising your children, including their day-to-day care and financial needs. A trust established for the children’s benefit can help with expenses, but not every family has the resources to establish one. Furthermore, the person you entrust to raise your children may not be the person you’d choose to manage a substantial inheritance. Those responsibilities don’t necessarily need to fall to the same individual.

Each role requires different strengths. Consider reliability, financial judgment, communication skills, geographic proximity, and the ability to handle conflict. Most importantly, discuss these responsibilities with the people you intend to name to determine whether they’re willing to serve.

An estate plan is only as effective as the people entrusted to carry it out. Choosing those individuals thoughtfully is just as important as deciding what you’ll leave behind.