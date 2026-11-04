AROUND TOWN: More redevelopment happening in downtown Lawrenceville

Blue Rooster Bake Shop and Eatery has been located on the Lawrenceville Square for several years, but City Manager Chuck Warbington says it is planning to move to a new location in the city’s Depot District. By Photo: Curt Yeomans

A longtime eatery on the Lawrenceville Square is moving? A bakery/coffee shop may be going in the Lawrenceville Train Depot?

There’s a lot happening in the heart of Lawrenceville.

After the Metro Atlanta Redevelopment Summit concluded last week, Lawrenceville City Manager Chuck Warbington gave the Daily Post a tease of some redevelopment that is happening in the city’s downtown and depot districts.

One bit of redevelopment is actually a relocation. Blue Rooster Bake Shop and Eatery is planning to move off the Lawrenceville Square and head a couple of blocks up North Clayton Street to a new location in the Depot District.

Blue Rooster has been on the square, directly across from the north entrance to the Gwinnett County Historic Courthouse, for years, but that will change in the not too distant future.

The bakery is currently renovating an old business space at the corner of North Clayton and Born Streets with plans to move into that location once the renovations are finished.

“They’ve torn all of the stuff off the sides of the building,” Warbington said. “It looks like a shed now but they’re actually going to be upgrading that. That will be our first food concept down there (in the Depot District).”

Of course, Blue Rooster is not the only restaurant slated to go into the Depot District.

Warbington said the city is in ongoing conversations with Butter and Bean to move into the Lawrenceville Train Depot, a block north of the space where Blue Rooster will move into.

“That will be a bakery coffee shop,” the city manager said.

Warbington said the city is looking to replace the depot’s roof and do some other improvements to the building before Butter and Bean moves in.

Of course, when Blue Rooster moves north to the Depot District, that will leave another empty store on a block of Pike Street, between Clayton and Perry Streets, vacant. A quilt shop closed at the corner of Pike and Clayton Streets a few years ago.

Once Blue Rooster moves, that will leave advertising agency Golomb and Golomb and burger restaurant Universal Joint as the only business left on that block of Pike Street.

“The biggest void we have is on the northern side (of the Square) toward the depot, and we’re currently working with the property owner and with our retail consultant on what kind of shopping boutiques can we put in there,” Warbington said.

Across the downtown district as a whole, Warbington said the city is looking to increase its mix of businesses around the square.

The downtown area is home to about 20 or so restaurants, plus a popcorn shop and a candy shop, right now. Two new restaurants, one a sushi restaurant and another a Mediterranean restaurant, are slated to split the former Cosmos Pizza location on the Lawrenceville Square.

Warbington said residents are asking for more diversity in downtown businesses.

“We need other places, boutique places to shop, possibly a climbing gym, a bowling alley, something like that, is what we’re hearing,” Warbington said.

It’s all gone: Construction crews didn’t waste any time tearing out the plaza in front of the Gwinnett Justice and Administration Center after the building’s front entrance closed for a major renovation project last week.

Gwinnett County is doing a major overhaul to GJAC’s front entrance and that meant shutting that entrance down for awhile so construction crews could, first, tear out the entry plaza and, second, build a new entrance that is closer to Langley Drive.

Well, by Monday, the entire plaza was gone. Where shrubbery and concrete pathways once stood, only rubble remained.

The front entrance to GJAC is being overhauled to improved safety and accessibility. A new enclosed entrance is being built closer to the parking lot in front of GJAC. The front entrance will remain closed until next August.

In the meantime, visitors can enter GJAC from the parking deck connected to the Charlotte J. Nash Court Building or through a temporary entrance on the east side of the building.

Christmas rising from the ground in Lawrenceville: Normally if we said something was rising from the ground anytime around Halloween, your mind would go to the dead rising from their graves, but what would you say if we told you, in this case, it’s actually Christmas that’s coming up?

Well a Christmas market anyway.

If you have driven by the Lawrenceville Lawn in the last few days, you probably saw stalls and the giant Atlanta Christkindl Market Ferris wheel going up at the Lawrenceville Lawn.

Yup, no zombies. Just elves and Santa Claus in the DTL.

This year marks the market’s second year at the Lawrenceville Lawn. When the market moved to Lawrenceville, it easily surpassed attendance records for the event, which was previously staged in Atlanta.

The market was so successful in its first year in Lawrenceville that it will be open an extra week in year two.

The Atlanta Christkindl Market opens Nov. 20 at the Lawrenceville Lawn and continues through Christmas Eve.

Open House in Dacula: Gwinnett County’s Harbins-Alcovy Small Area Plan has already generated a lot of concerns about future overdevelopment in the eastern part of the county, and residents will get another chance to voice their opinions this week.

The county will hold its next open house for the Small Area Plan from 6 until 7:30 p.m. on Thursday at Dacula High School, which is located at 123 Broad St., in Dacula.

A golden moment for Lawrenceville’s Accent Creative Group: Big ideas, beautiful design and a little mountain magic have earned Accent Creative Group some well-deserved bragging rights. The Lawrenceville agency has taken home a Gold Davey Award for its creative work on the new 2026 — 2027 Discover Dahlonega Discovery Guide.

Designed to put a fresh, fun spin on everything Dahlonega has to offer, the guide highlights the destination’s stunning mountain views, cascading waterfalls, charming wineries and endless opportunities for adventure. With bold illustrations and plenty of personality, the design brings new energy to this beloved North Georgia getaway.

The Davey Awards celebrate creative excellence among independent agencies and smaller firms worldwide, proving that big ideas don’t need big budgets to make a big impression. Congratulations to the Accent Creative Group team on its golden achievement.