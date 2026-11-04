Mercer takes on Virginia Tech after Cherry's 21-point game

Mercer Bears (1-0) at Virginia Tech Hokies (1-0)

Blacksburg, Virginia; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Mercer takes on Virginia Tech after Shane Cherry scored 21 points in Mercer's 90-53 win against the Reinhardt Eagles.

Virginia Tech went 14-3 at home last season while going 19-13 overall. The Hokies shot 45.2% from the field and 35.5% from 3-point range last season.

Mercer went 19-13 overall with a 5-11 record on the road last season. The Bears averaged 13.8 assists per game on 28.6 made field goals last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.