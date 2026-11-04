Loyola Chicago and West Georgia to meet for out-of-conference contest

West Georgia Wolves (0-1) at Loyola Chicago Ramblers (1-0)

Chicago; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Loyola Chicago takes on West Georgia in out-of-conference action.

Loyola Chicago went 9-24 overall a season ago while going 6-10 at home. The Ramblers allowed opponents to score 75.8 points per game and shoot 43.9% from the field last season.

West Georgia went 15-17 overall with a 4-11 record on the road last season. The Wolves averaged 76.6 points per game while shooting 44.7% from the field and 33.6% from deep last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.