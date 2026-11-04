Georgia Tech hosts Samford after Walker's 40-point game

Samford Bulldogs (1-0) at Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (1-0)

Atlanta; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Georgia Tech faces Samford after Talayah Walker scored 40 points in Georgia Tech's 80-65 victory against the Hofstra Pride.

Georgia Tech finished 10-6 at home a season ago while going 14-19 overall. The Yellow Jackets allowed opponents to score 65.9 points per game and shoot 37.6% from the field last season.

Samford finished 16-19 overall last season while going 4-13 on the road. The Bulldogs averaged 60.0 points per game while allowing opponents to score 64.7 last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.