⚠️ Temporary entrance & Board executive session at GJAC

The Gwinnett County Board of Commissioners has an Executive Session scheduled for November 17, 2026, from 5:30 PM to 6:30 PM.

📍 Location: Board of Commissioners Conference Room, Gwinnett Justice and Administration Center (GJAC), 75 Langley Drive, Lawrenceville, GA 30046

Due to ongoing construction, visitors to GJAC must use a temporary entrance on the east side of the building.

Executive Sessions are used to discuss matters that are allowed to be handled privately under the Georgia Open Meetings Act. The meeting is open to the public only until it is called to order; after that, only board members and appropriate staff may remain.

For questions, you can contact Tina King at 770.822.7000.