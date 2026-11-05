📢 Free workshop: Register your small business with Gwinnett

📢 Free workshop: Get your small business into Gwinnett’s Supplier Portal

If you own a small business and want to work with Gwinnett County, there’s a free session to help you get set up.

On November 5, 2026, from 10:00 AM to 11:30 AM, you can learn how to register or update your business as a Gwinnett Local Small Business in the County’s Supplier Portal.

The workshop is free, but RSVP is required.

This is a good fit if you:

Run a small business

Want to sell products or services to Gwinnett County

Be sure to RSVP online using the “RSVP Here” link in the event listing so your spot is saved.