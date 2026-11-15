Looking for a new feline friend in Gwinn, MI? These adoptable cats are waiting at your local shelter for a cozy home and a person to love.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Mostly white

Mostly white Shelter: Upper Peninsula Animal Welfare Shelter

Phone: (906) 475-6661

Douglas Fir is a handsome, mostly white adult boy who’s looking for a calm, loving home to call his own. If you’ve been hoping for a steady companion to share your days, he could be your match.

👉 Meet Douglas Fir and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Senior

Senior Gender: Female

Female Color: Mostly brown/chocolate

Mostly brown/chocolate Shelter: Upper Peninsula Animal Welfare Shelter

Phone: (906) 475-6661

Lioness is a beautiful senior girl with a rich brown coat. She’s in her golden years and would love a quiet, gentle home where she can relax and be cherished. Senior cats often settle in quickly and are so grateful for a soft bed and kind hands.

👉 Meet Lioness and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Female Color: Black

Black Shelter: Upper Peninsula Animal Welfare Shelter

Phone: (906) 475-6661

Gravy is a sleek young black cat with lots of life ahead of her. If you’re hoping for a younger kitty to grow up with your family, Gravy might be the perfect fit.

👉 Meet Gravy and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Male Color: Mostly orange/red

Mostly orange/red Shelter: Upper Peninsula Animal Welfare Shelter

Phone: (906) 475-6661

Chipper is a young orange boy with classic good looks and a bright coat. If you’ve always wanted an orange kitty to share the couch with, come say hello to Chipper.

👉 Meet Chipper and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Gwinn, MI, please consider visiting Upper Peninsula Animal Welfare Shelter or calling (906) 475-6661 to ask about these wonderful cats. Sharing this list with friends and neighbors can also help them find homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.