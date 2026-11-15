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🐱 Friendly Gwinn Cats Ready to Join Your Family
Looking for a new feline friend in Gwinn, MI? These adoptable cats are waiting at your local shelter for a cozy home and a person to love.
Douglas Fir
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: Mostly white
- Shelter: Upper Peninsula Animal Welfare Shelter
- Phone: (906) 475-6661
Douglas Fir is a handsome, mostly white adult boy who’s looking for a calm, loving home to call his own. If you’ve been hoping for a steady companion to share your days, he could be your match.
👉 Meet Douglas Fir and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Lioness
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Senior
- Gender: Female
- Color: Mostly brown/chocolate
- Shelter: Upper Peninsula Animal Welfare Shelter
- Phone: (906) 475-6661
Lioness is a beautiful senior girl with a rich brown coat. She’s in her golden years and would love a quiet, gentle home where she can relax and be cherished. Senior cats often settle in quickly and are so grateful for a soft bed and kind hands.
👉 Meet Lioness and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Gravy
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Young
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black
- Shelter: Upper Peninsula Animal Welfare Shelter
- Phone: (906) 475-6661
Gravy is a sleek young black cat with lots of life ahead of her. If you’re hoping for a younger kitty to grow up with your family, Gravy might be the perfect fit.
👉 Meet Gravy and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Chipper
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Young
- Gender: Male
- Color: Mostly orange/red
- Shelter: Upper Peninsula Animal Welfare Shelter
- Phone: (906) 475-6661
Chipper is a young orange boy with classic good looks and a bright coat. If you’ve always wanted an orange kitty to share the couch with, come say hello to Chipper.
👉 Meet Chipper and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re in or near Gwinn, MI, please consider visiting Upper Peninsula Animal Welfare Shelter or calling (906) 475-6661 to ask about these wonderful cats. Sharing this list with friends and neighbors can also help them find homes faster.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.