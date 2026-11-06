🐱 Gentle, Senior & Young Cats Ready for Adoption in Gwinn

Looking for a new feline friend in Gwinn, MI? These sweet cats at Upper Peninsula Animal Welfare Shelter are hoping for a cozy home and a loving family.

Breed: Domestic Mediumhair

Domestic Mediumhair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Mostly white

Mostly white Shelter: Upper Peninsula Animal Welfare Shelter

Phone: (906) 475-6661

Concrete is a lovely adult cat with a mostly white coat. She’s waiting at UPAWS for someone who can give her a calm, caring home and a soft spot to nap.

👉 Meet Concrete and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Mediumhair

Domestic Mediumhair Age: Senior

Senior Gender: Female

Female Color: Mostly brown or chocolate

Mostly brown or chocolate Shelter: Upper Peninsula Animal Welfare Shelter

Phone: (906) 475-6661

Kyla Jean is a senior girl with a rich brown coat and a gentle presence. If you have room in your heart for an older cat, she could be a wonderful match.

👉 Meet Kyla Jean and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Mediumhair

Domestic Mediumhair Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Female Color: Mostly gray or blue

Mostly gray or blue Shelter: Upper Peninsula Animal Welfare Shelter

Phone: (906) 475-6661

Squirrely Princess is a young, gray mediumhair kitty with lots of life ahead of her. She’s ready to grow up in a safe, loving home of her own.

👉 Meet Squirrely Princess and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re near Gwinn, MI, please consider visiting Upper Peninsula Animal Welfare Shelter or calling (906) 475-6661 to learn more about these adoptable cats. Sharing their profiles with friends and neighbors can also help them find homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.