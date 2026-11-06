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🐱 Gentle, Senior & Young Cats Ready for Adoption in Gwinn
Looking for a new feline friend in Gwinn, MI? These sweet cats at Upper Peninsula Animal Welfare Shelter are hoping for a cozy home and a loving family.
Concrete
- Breed: Domestic Mediumhair
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Color: Mostly white
- Shelter: Upper Peninsula Animal Welfare Shelter
- Phone: (906) 475-6661
Concrete is a lovely adult cat with a mostly white coat. She’s waiting at UPAWS for someone who can give her a calm, caring home and a soft spot to nap.
👉 Meet Concrete and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Kyla Jean
- Breed: Domestic Mediumhair
- Age: Senior
- Gender: Female
- Color: Mostly brown or chocolate
- Shelter: Upper Peninsula Animal Welfare Shelter
- Phone: (906) 475-6661
Kyla Jean is a senior girl with a rich brown coat and a gentle presence. If you have room in your heart for an older cat, she could be a wonderful match.
👉 Meet Kyla Jean and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Squirrely Princess
- Breed: Domestic Mediumhair
- Age: Young
- Gender: Female
- Color: Mostly gray or blue
- Shelter: Upper Peninsula Animal Welfare Shelter
- Phone: (906) 475-6661
Squirrely Princess is a young, gray mediumhair kitty with lots of life ahead of her. She’s ready to grow up in a safe, loving home of her own.
👉 Meet Squirrely Princess and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re near Gwinn, MI, please consider visiting Upper Peninsula Animal Welfare Shelter or calling (906) 475-6661 to learn more about these adoptable cats. Sharing their profiles with friends and neighbors can also help them find homes faster.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.