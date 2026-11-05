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Basketball
Guttenberg Travel Basketball Tryouts Moved to Nov. 7
7 days ago
Travel basketball team tryouts for Guttenberg have been moved to Saturday, November 7 at 1:00 PM due to maintenance work. Tryouts are open to all Guttenberg boys and girls in Grades 3–5.
This content is adapted from materials provided by Town of Guttenberg Recreation Department
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