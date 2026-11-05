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🔧 Several Building & Grounds Jobs in Guthrie, OK
Guthrie has a few solid building and grounds roles open right now, especially in healthcare and facility care. If you like hands-on work and keeping spaces safe and clean, these are worth a look.
Maintenance Staff – Healthcare Facility
- Employer: Companion Health Services LLC
- Location: Guthrie, OK
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Competitive pay (exact amount not listed)
- Benefits: Health, dental, vision, AFLAC, matching 401(k), PTO
You’ll handle general maintenance like plumbing, painting, carpentry, and light electrical work, plus lawn care and basic housekeeping. Good fit if you have 1–2 years of maintenance experience, know your way around tools, and want steady hours with full benefits.
Maintenance Staff – Golden Age Nursing Home
- Employer: Golden Age Nursing Home
- Location: Guthrie, OK
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Competitive pay (exact amount not listed)
- Benefits: Health, dental, vision, AFLAC, matching 401(k), PTO
Very similar hands-on role in a nursing home setting: building repairs, room upkeep, outdoor care, and safety checks. Great if you’re customer-service minded, comfortable with tools, and want a stable job supporting residents and staff.
Hiring General Cleaners (Day & Night Shifts)
- Employer: HES Facilities Management
- Location: Guthrie, OK
- Type: Full-time day shift; part-time/evening hours also listed
- Salary: Not listed
You’ll keep assigned areas clean: sweeping, mopping, vacuuming, trash removal, restroom cleaning, windows, and some outdoor work like snow/ice removal. Good for someone who wants steady hours, a fast-paced job, and doesn’t mind physical work; day shift is Mon–Fri, 7:00am–3:30pm, night shift runs 3:00pm–9:00pm with weekends.
If one of these feels close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and send in your application soon so you don’t miss out.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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