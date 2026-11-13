Gurnee’s food and hospitality scene is busy right now, from hotels to movie theaters to local pubs. If you like working with people (and maybe scoring a few perks), these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Marcus Theatres

Marcus Theatres Location: Gurnee, IL

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Join the kitchen team at Marcus Theatres and help serve upgraded movie food in a state-of-the-art kitchen. Perks include competitive pay, flexible schedules, free movies, and benefits for 30+ hours/week.

Employer: Marcus Theatres

Marcus Theatres Location: Gurnee, IL

Type: Part-time

Salary: Starting at $15/hr

Perfect if you like being around people and movies. You’ll greet guests, check tickets, sell concessions, and keep theaters clean, with free movies, flexible shifts, and growth opportunities.

Employer: La Quinta Inn & Suites – Gurnee

Location: Gurnee, IL

Type: Full-time

Salary: $18–$20/hour

Lead the front desk team at a busy hotel, handling schedules, guest check-in/out, reports, and guest issues. This role is great if you have hotel experience and want steady hours, paid time off, and an employee discount.

Employer: Timothy O'Toole's Pub

Location: Gurnee, IL

Type: Full-time

Salary: $55,000–$64,000/year

Run day-to-day operations at a popular pub, from staff hiring and training to service quality and inventory. Comes with a strong benefits package (health, vision, dental, 401(k), PTO) and is ideal for someone with hospitality management experience.

If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send in a quick application while it’s fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.