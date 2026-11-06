🍽️ Multiple Great Wolf Lodge Food Jobs in Gurnee at $19.25/hr

Gurnee’s hospitality scene is busy, and Great Wolf Lodge is hiring right now. If you like fast-paced kitchen work and steady hours, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Great Wolf Lodge

Great Wolf Lodge Location: Gurnee, IL

Type: Full-time (hiring for part-time and flexible schedules too)

(hiring for part-time and flexible schedules too) Pay: $19.25/hr

Work in a busy resort kitchen, prepping fruits, veggies, meats, and more for restaurants and banquets. This role is hands-on and active—lots of time on your feet, working different stations, and keeping things clean and safe.

Employer: Great Wolf Lodge

Great Wolf Lodge Location: Gurnee, IL

Type: Full-time, Part-time, Flexible scheduling (must be at least 16)

(must be at least 16) Pay: $19.25/hr

Bake and decorate sweets for guests every day—think dough prep, baking, cooling, and finishing baked goods. Good fit if you enjoy creative kitchen work and don’t mind being on your feet and lifting up to 30 lbs.

If something here looks right for you, click through, skim the details, and apply soon so you’re in the first wave of interviews.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.