🏥 Gurnee, IL Healthcare Jobs With Multiple Patient-Facing Roles

Healthcare hiring around Gurnee, IL is steady right now, with options from hands-on home care to leadership roles. Here are several local openings you can scan and apply to fast.

Employer: Athletico

Location: Gurnee, IL

Type: Full-time

Salary: $90,000–$116,000/year

Lead a busy outpatient clinic while still treating patients. This role comes with a strong benefits package, leadership opportunities, continuing education support, and incentives based on quality of care, not just visit counts.

Employer: Sarai Home Care Inc

Location: Gurnee, IL (in-home)

Type: Full-time

Pay: From $19.00/hour

Schedule: Mon–Fri, 1:00 PM – 5:00 PM

Support one client with daily tasks like meals, bathing, laundry, and companionship. Great fit if you’re patient, reliable, and want steady weekday hours with an immediate start.

Employer: Action Behavior Centers – ABA Therapy for Autism

Location: Gurnee, IL

Type: Listed as Internship (BCBA-level role)

Total Compensation: $80,000–$117,000/year (base + bonuses + incentives)

Work with a small caseload of children using evidence-based ABA in a play-focused setting. This role offers performance and sign-on bonuses (up to $10,000), career growth paths, strong benefits, and extra CEU support.

Employer: BrightStar Care

Location: Gurnee, IL and surrounding Lake County (in-home/on the road)

Type: Full-time or Part-time

Pay: From $18.00/hour, weekly pay

Join an in-home care team with flexible shifts (days, nights, overnights, weekends). You’ll help clients with personal care, light housekeeping, errands, and companionship, with bonus opportunities and CPR training provided.

If something here looks close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—healthcare employers often have similar roles opening all the time.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.