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🏥 Gurnee, IL Healthcare Jobs With Multiple Patient-Facing Roles
Healthcare hiring around Gurnee, IL is steady right now, with options from hands-on home care to leadership roles. Here are several local openings you can scan and apply to fast.
Clinic Manager Physical Therapist
Employer: Athletico
Location: Gurnee, IL
Type: Full-time
Salary: $90,000–$116,000/year
Lead a busy outpatient clinic while still treating patients. This role comes with a strong benefits package, leadership opportunities, continuing education support, and incentives based on quality of care, not just visit counts.
Caregiver Needed – Gurnee, IL
Employer: Sarai Home Care Inc
Location: Gurnee, IL (in-home)
Type: Full-time
Pay: From $19.00/hour
Schedule: Mon–Fri, 1:00 PM – 5:00 PM
Support one client with daily tasks like meals, bathing, laundry, and companionship. Great fit if you’re patient, reliable, and want steady weekday hours with an immediate start.
Board Certified Behavior Analyst (BCBA)
Employer: Action Behavior Centers – ABA Therapy for Autism
Location: Gurnee, IL
Type: Listed as Internship (BCBA-level role)
Total Compensation: $80,000–$117,000/year (base + bonuses + incentives)
Work with a small caseload of children using evidence-based ABA in a play-focused setting. This role offers performance and sign-on bonuses (up to $10,000), career growth paths, strong benefits, and extra CEU support.
Caregiver/CNA – Weekly Pay
Employer: BrightStar Care
Location: Gurnee, IL and surrounding Lake County (in-home/on the road)
Type: Full-time or Part-time
Pay: From $18.00/hour, weekly pay
Join an in-home care team with flexible shifts (days, nights, overnights, weekends). You’ll help clients with personal care, light housekeeping, errands, and companionship, with bonus opportunities and CPR training provided.
If something here looks close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—healthcare employers often have similar roles opening all the time.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.