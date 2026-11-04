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💰 Gurnee, IL Accounting Jobs – Multiple Local Openings
Gurnee has some solid accounting roles open right now, from entry-level specialists to full-charge accountants. If you like numbers and steady work, these are worth a look.
Accountant – Property Management (Hybrid)
- Employer: CFS (recruiting for a leading property management organization)
- Location: Gurnee, IL (hybrid schedule)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Handle financial statements and general ledger coding for multiple properties while working with a close-knit, supportive team. Good fit if you have a BS in Accounting/Finance/Business and 3+ years of general accounting and want a mix of office and at-home days.
Accounting Specialist – Credit Union
- Employer: ALEC Credit Union
- Location: Gurnee, IL
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $18.32–$30.54 per hour
Busy, detail-heavy role handling AP, AR, general ledger reconciliations, bank recs, and reports for a well-known local credit union. Great if you have 2+ years in an accounting department or financial institution, strong Excel skills, and want steady office work with clear processes.
Accounts Payable & Payroll Specialist – Construction
- Employer: Joseph J. Henderson & Son, Inc.
- Location: Gurnee, IL (in-office)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Join a long-established construction company in a stable, growth-minded role that blends accounts payable, payroll (union + office), and general office support. Ideal if you’re detail-focused, comfortable with deadlines, and want to build a long-term career in construction accounting—no degree required.
If any of these sound close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and send a quick, tailored resume while they’re still open.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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