💰 Gurnee, IL Accounting Jobs – Multiple Local Openings

Gurnee has some solid accounting roles open right now, from entry-level specialists to full-charge accountants. If you like numbers and steady work, these are worth a look.

Employer: CFS (recruiting for a leading property management organization)

CFS (recruiting for a leading property management organization) Location: Gurnee, IL (hybrid schedule)

(hybrid schedule) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Handle financial statements and general ledger coding for multiple properties while working with a close-knit, supportive team. Good fit if you have a BS in Accounting/Finance/Business and 3+ years of general accounting and want a mix of office and at-home days.

Employer: ALEC Credit Union

Location: Gurnee, IL

Type: Full-time

Salary: $18.32–$30.54 per hour

Busy, detail-heavy role handling AP, AR, general ledger reconciliations, bank recs, and reports for a well-known local credit union. Great if you have 2+ years in an accounting department or financial institution, strong Excel skills, and want steady office work with clear processes.

Employer: Joseph J. Henderson & Son, Inc.

Location: Gurnee, IL (in-office)

(in-office) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Join a long-established construction company in a stable, growth-minded role that blends accounts payable, payroll (union + office), and general office support. Ideal if you’re detail-focused, comfortable with deadlines, and want to build a long-term career in construction accounting—no degree required.

If any of these sound close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and send a quick, tailored resume while they’re still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.