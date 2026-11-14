Guntown’s furniture plants are busy and hiring. If you like hands-on work and steady hours, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Rooms To Go (HM Richards)

Rooms To Go (HM Richards) Location: Guntown, MS

Type: Full-time

Pay: $17.15 – $18.65/hour

Unload, count, and move poly materials so each upholstery line has what it needs for the day. Factory setting with heat and dust, but no diploma or GED required, and you’ll stay active on your feet.

Employer: Rooms To Go (HM Richards)

Rooms To Go (HM Richards) Location: Guntown, MS

Type: Full-time

Pay: $18.45 – $19.95/hour

Run CNC routers to cut plywood for furniture parts using pre-programmed jobs. Good fit if you like machines, can lift plywood sheets, and want benefits, paid vacation, and employee discounts.

Employer: Rooms To Go (HM Richards)

Rooms To Go (HM Richards) Location: Guntown, MS

Type: Full-time

Pay: $23.20 – $24.70/hour

Use staple guns, padding, and covers to upholster furniture on the line while checking quality at each step. Needs 6+ months furniture manufacturing experience, and comes with competitive benefits, paid vacation, and employee discounts.

If one of these sounds right, click through, check the details, and apply soon so your name is in the first batch they review.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.