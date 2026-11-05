🚌 Several Transportation Jobs in Guntersville, AL With Strong Pay

Guntersville has some solid driving jobs right now, from local delivery to long-haul OTR. If you’ve got a CDL (or strong back and good boots), there’s something here for you.

Employer: UPS

UPS Location: Guntersville, AL

Type: Full-time, Seasonal

Pay: $21.00/hour

Ride along with a UPS driver and help deliver packages around town. This is a very active, outdoor job with no driving the truck, flexible day-to-day scheduling, and no experience needed.

Employer: Navajo Express

Location: Based in Guntersville, AL (OTR across lower 48)

Based in (OTR across lower 48) Type: Full-time, OTR

Pay: $85,000–$90,000/year

Run 99% no-touch reefer freight with 2,600–3,000 miles a week and a day of home time for every week out. Good fit if you have at least 6 months recent OTR experience and want steady miles plus inspection bonuses.

Employer: Lowe’s Companies, Inc.

Location: Guntersville, AL

Type: Full-time

Pay: Starting rate varies by experience and location

Deliver appliances and building materials to customers, help with loading/unloading, and provide in-home service. You’ll need a Class A or B CDL, a valid medical card, and comfort with customer service and basic paperwork.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—sometimes the details surprise you.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.