🏭 Gunnison UT Manufacturing – Multiple Hands-On Roles Open

Gunnison’s manufacturing scene is busy right now, especially at Christensen Arms. If you like hands-on work and steady hours, these openings are worth a look.

Employer: Christensen Arms

Christensen Arms Location: Gunnison, UT

Type: Internship

Schedule: Mon–Fri, 5:00 AM – 3:30 PM

You’ll prep, cut, and kit composite materials using cutting machines and hand tools. This is a good fit if you’re detail‑oriented, can lift up to 40 lbs, stand for long shifts, and want to learn modern manufacturing from the ground up.

Employer: Christensen Arms

Christensen Arms Location: Gunnison, UT

Type: Full-Time

This role handles final assembly and finishing of rifle stocks coming out of paint, plus inspection of dipped stocks. Great if you’re comfortable with drills and hand tools, can lift up to 50 lbs, and like fast-paced, detail-focused work on a production line.

If one of these sounds close, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon so your name is in the mix.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.