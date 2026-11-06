📅 My First Book Club for K–1 at Gum Spring Library

📅 My First Book Club for Grades K–1 at Gum Spring Library

Bring your early reader to My First Book Club at Gum Spring Library, Meeting Room A.

On Thursday, November 5, 2026, from 4:00–5:00 p.m., kids in grades K–1 will:

Read a selection from the “Duck, Duck, Dinosaur” series by Kallie George

Join in simple book discussions

Do literacy activities

Make a craft to take home

This is a great way to help new readers build confidence and have fun with books.

For more programs, you can subscribe to the Loudoun County Public Library Online Programs YouTube channel.