Gulfport has some very sweet young dogs waiting for a second chance at love. All of these pups are at the Humane Society of South Mississippi and are hoping to meet their new families soon.

Breed: Labrador Retriever mix

Labrador Retriever mix Age: Puppy (Baby)

Puppy (Baby) Gender: Female

Color: Black

Black Shelter: Humane Society of South Mississippi

Location: Gulfport, MS

Gulfport, MS Contact: (228) 863-3354 ext.3809

Peppa is a young Lab mix pup with a shiny black coat and lots of growing and learning ahead of her. As a baby, she’ll need a family ready to guide her with patience, training, and love. Lab mixes are often smart and eager to please, making them great companions for active homes.

👉 Meet Peppa and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium), Border Collie mix

Mixed Breed (Medium), Border Collie mix Age: 8 months (Baby/young)

8 months (Baby/young) Gender: Male

Color: Gray/Silver/Salt & Pepper with Black

Gray/Silver/Salt & Pepper with Black Weight: About 30 lbs

About Health: Heartworm negative , will be neutered upon adoption

, will be Temperament: Quiet and shy, dog-friendly, full of potential

Quiet and shy, dog-friendly, full of potential Special feature: Beautiful heterochromia eyes (two different-colored eyes)

Beautiful (two different-colored eyes) Came to shelter: Owner surrender with two siblings on 11/5/2026

Owner surrender with two siblings on Shelter: Humane Society of South Mississippi

Location: Gulfport, MS

Gulfport, MS Contact: (228) 863-3354 ext.3809

Peter is a gentle Border Collie mix who didn’t end up in the shelter through any fault of his own. He’s still very young and a bit shy, but with patience and kindness, he’s expected to blossom into an active, happy boy. He’s dog-friendly, healthy, and ready for a home that will give him the time and love he deserves.

👉 Meet Peter and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)

Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Puppy (Baby)

Puppy (Baby) Gender: Male

Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn with Black

Tan/Yellow/Fawn with Black Shelter: Humane Society of South Mississippi

Location: Gulfport, MS

Gulfport, MS Contact: (228) 863-3354 ext.3809

Harlow is a medium mixed-breed puppy with a warm tan coat and black markings. As a baby, he’s at the perfect age to learn good manners and bond closely with his new family. He’ll do best with people who are ready for puppy energy, training, and lots of playtime.

👉 Meet Harlow and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re near Gulfport, MS and thinking about adding a dog to your family, please consider visiting the Humane Society of South Mississippi or giving them a call at (228) 863-3354 ext.3809 to ask about these pups. Sharing this list with friends and neighbors can also help them find homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.