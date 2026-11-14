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🐶 Playful Young Dogs Ready for Adoption in Gulfport, MS
Gulfport has some very sweet young dogs waiting for a second chance at love. All of these pups are at the Humane Society of South Mississippi and are hoping to meet their new families soon.
Peppa
- Breed: Labrador Retriever mix
- Age: Puppy (Baby)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black
- Shelter: Humane Society of South Mississippi
- Location: Gulfport, MS
- Contact: (228) 863-3354 ext.3809
Peppa is a young Lab mix pup with a shiny black coat and lots of growing and learning ahead of her. As a baby, she’ll need a family ready to guide her with patience, training, and love. Lab mixes are often smart and eager to please, making them great companions for active homes.
👉 Meet Peppa and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Peter
- Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium), Border Collie mix
- Age: 8 months (Baby/young)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Gray/Silver/Salt & Pepper with Black
- Weight: About 30 lbs
- Health: Heartworm negative, will be neutered upon adoption
- Temperament: Quiet and shy, dog-friendly, full of potential
- Special feature: Beautiful heterochromia eyes (two different-colored eyes)
- Came to shelter: Owner surrender with two siblings on 11/5/2026
- Shelter: Humane Society of South Mississippi
- Location: Gulfport, MS
- Contact: (228) 863-3354 ext.3809
Peter is a gentle Border Collie mix who didn’t end up in the shelter through any fault of his own. He’s still very young and a bit shy, but with patience and kindness, he’s expected to blossom into an active, happy boy. He’s dog-friendly, healthy, and ready for a home that will give him the time and love he deserves.
👉 Meet Peter and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Harlow
- Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)
- Age: Puppy (Baby)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn with Black
- Shelter: Humane Society of South Mississippi
- Location: Gulfport, MS
- Contact: (228) 863-3354 ext.3809
Harlow is a medium mixed-breed puppy with a warm tan coat and black markings. As a baby, he’s at the perfect age to learn good manners and bond closely with his new family. He’ll do best with people who are ready for puppy energy, training, and lots of playtime.
👉 Meet Harlow and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re near Gulfport, MS and thinking about adding a dog to your family, please consider visiting the Humane Society of South Mississippi or giving them a call at (228) 863-3354 ext.3809 to ask about these pups. Sharing this list with friends and neighbors can also help them find homes faster.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.