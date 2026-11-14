📅 Holiday shopping & craft fun in downtown Gulfport on Nov. 14

Downtown Gulfport is kicking off the Christmas season with special holiday open houses and shopping.

Fashion Factory Holiday Open House – starts at 10 AM

Stop by Fashion Factory to kick off your holiday shopping, find gifts, and support a local boutique.

Fritz's Outpost – Oyster Shell Ornament-Making Class

Head to Fritz's Outpost at their new downtown spot on 14th Street for a special class where you can make your own oyster shell Christmas ornaments.

For class times, registration, and availability, be sure to check directly with Fritz's Outpost before you go.

It’s a nice chance to shop local, get creative, and enjoy downtown Gulfport in the holiday spirit.