Gulfport’s transportation scene is busy with airport traffic, rentals, and local fleets. Here are a few solid roles if you like working around cars, trucks, and people on the move.

Employer: Penske Truck Leasing

Penske Truck Leasing Location: 12101 Seaway Rd, Gulfport, MS 39503

Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive starting pay + 2nd shift premium $2/hr, 3rd shift premium $3/hr (exact base not listed)

Entry-level diesel tech role working on a well-maintained truck fleet. Good fit if you’re mechanically inclined and want paid training, career growth, and strong benefits in a clean, well-equipped shop.

Employer: Enterprise (Enterprise Mobility)

(Enterprise Mobility) Location: Gulfport–Biloxi Airport, 14035 Airport Rd, Gulfport, MS 39503

Type: Part-time

Salary: Starts at $12/hour

Move rental cars around the airport lot and between locations—no CDL needed, local only. Light, steady weekend/evening hours (Fri–Sun 3–9 pm) plus PTO, employee discounts, 401(k), and training.

Employer: Gulfport Nissan

Location: Gulfport, MS

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (earn-while-you-learn setup)

Express lube and light service role doing inspections, oil changes, tire work, and alignments. Family-owned dealership with paid training, new shop equipment, tool insurance, uniforms, medical/dental/vision, 401(k), and paid vacation.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and apply anyway—getting your foot in the door often leads to better shifts and pay.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.